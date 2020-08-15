Fuente: ‘Our kids have done a great job, I couldn’t be happier with them’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has spent much of his time during recent press conferences fielding questions about what the team’s practice look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech opened camp at the start of August with coaches just as worried about social distancing as they were about teaching the playbook.

Fuente has gone into great detail about the changes his staff implemented, but with camp now in full swing — the team had practice No. 5 on Saturday — are the restructured practices productive?

He was hesitant to make comparisons to past fall camps considering Tech’s long layoff.

The Hokies were one of only three ACC members who didn’t get a single spring football practice in. Tech had voluntary workouts in June and July, but those were held in small groups and players didn’t get nearly as much time for position workouts as they would in a normal summer.

“They’ve been productive and good given the circumstances, in my opinion,” Fuente said. “… We’ve taken those things into consideration. That’s why our practices, particularly early, have been spaced out because of that. We knew we weren’t going to be rolling into camp with the benefit of an entire summer program conditioning-wise.”

Tech has added additional recovery days throughout fall camp and won’t do any tackling to the ground in the first week of practice.

“I’m not being critical, but between the COVID situation and the NCAA continuing to maneuver through all this and everything that they read, they’ve got a lot going on, obviously,” Fuente said. “And I think they’ve done a remarkable job handling all of that and trying to focus on what they can control and getting out there and getting good work. I don’t know that it looks the same as it would look if we had 15 spring practices and an entire summer. I would say it does not, but under the circumstances, I think the guys are doing a heck of a job.”