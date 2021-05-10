Galax’s Pickett, Narrows’ Bowman top Region 1C football team

REGION 1C
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Jaydon Clark, Parry McCluer; Lineman — Hunter Smith, Narrows; Benjamin Clemons, Narrows; Devonta Cox, Grayson County; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax; Tight end — Kolby Barnes, Galax; Wide receiver — Logan Green, Narrows; Ian Ashworth, Galax; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Running back — Shaun Smith, Covington; Holden Cassell, Grayson County; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Quarterback — Cole Pickett, Galax; All-purpose — Jalen Mitchell, Parry McCluer; Kicker — Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe.
Defense
Lineman — Brender Rojas, Galax; Brandon Work, Eastern Montgomery; Dorran
Harmon, George Wythe; Conner Fowler, George Wythe; Trey Orren, Parry McCluer; Linebacker — Reid Bowman, Narrows; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax; Kolby Barnes, Galax; Devin Poe, Grayson County; Back — Skyler Barnett, Covington; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Cole Pickett, Galax; Derek Johnston, Narrows; All-purpose — Jake Robertson, Narrows; Punt returner — Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Punter — Javier Gallardo, Galax.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — J.T. Trimble, Grayson County; Lineman — Omar Massenberg, Parry McCluer; Levi Dressler, Covington; Dorran Harmon, George Wythe; Garrett Caldwell, Grayson County; Tight end — Cole Needham, Narrows; Wide receiver — Kolier Pruett, Narrows; Ben Via, Eastern Montgomery; Kolton Keatley, Galax; Jake Robertson, Narrows; Ty Robertson, Narrows; Devin Poe, Grayson County; Quarterback — Reid Bowman, Narrows; All-purpose — Santana Sawyers, Galax; Kick returner — Jalen Mitchell; Kicker — Chadwick Tacy, Covington.
Defense
Lineman — Hunter Smith, Narrows; Benjamin Clemons, Narrows; A.J. Ashworth, Galax; End — Devonte Cox, Grayson County; Simon Gibson, Covington; Linebacker — Ty Robertson, Narrows; Ty Ruley, Parry McCluer; Hunter Smith, Covington; Leyton Fowler, George Wythe; Back — Logan Green, Narrows; Jalen Mitchell, Parry McCluer; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Ian Ashworth, Galax; All-purpose — Ben Jollay, George Wythe; Punt returner — Nick Reid, Parry McCluer; Punter — Ty Ruley, Rockbridge County.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Offensive player of the year — Cole Pickett, Galax,
Defensive player of the year — Reid Bowman, Narrows.
Coach of the year — Shane Allen, Galax.