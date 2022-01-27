Garland: What price Northam? A critical look back

The lockdown was popular and Ralph Northam was a god unto his people, except for a few soreheads not especially fond of mob rule and the needless destruction of small business.

But listen to well-off retirees in a gated community: “Wow, what a man, our savior, and the amazing thing is he did it without the slightest cost or inconvenience to us, and the government even gave us money.”

It was popular because it was largely a fake lockdown. The lights stayed on, the water flowed, the mail came, the banks functioned and the big-box stores were open.

When Democrats took over the state legislature in 2019, they seized the moment to transform Virginia. The surprising thing to me was the extent to which Northam went along with it. One wonders was it the absurd demands for his resignation after the blackface picture surfaced that made him “woke” and ready to sign bills he likely would have opposed in his previous incarnation as a state senator.

Some will blame him for failing to mobilize the National Guard to protect Richmond during the riots of 2020, but I will give him a pass on that. He did deploy the state police to protect Capitol Square and left the rest to city police.

But the old rule that looters and arsonists are to be shot on sight no longer applies in a age of tolerance, and what could the Guard have done? Bodily harm to any rioter likely would have resulted in the prosecution of the officer responsible.

No, under the circumstances it had to burn itself out, regardless of cost.

It is surprising, however, that a medical doctor would agree to legalize a mind-altering drug. But the pressure for the legal sale of marijuana has been building for years and would have come sooner or later.

It is ironic that many of the same people clamoring for legal pot were the same who campaigned for years against cigarettes. Like our politics and so much else, that represented a social or class divide: tobacco use is working class, marijuana is for sophisticates.

Something of the same thing can be said for bringing gambling casinos to Virginia, perhaps as many as five. There was money behind the push for pot, but far bigger money behind the casinos.

The operation of a casino is complex, and the question is can the state lottery assure a fair shake for the players. Having been there, count me as doubtful. But one thing is certain: money gained by a casino comes from the larger community and the losers are mainly those of modest means.

Of the many changes in Virginia Law to which Northam agreed we can focus on only two: open-ended early voting by absentee balloting and allowing local-government employees to unionize and have a legal right to collective bargaining with county boards and city councils.

In the last election, voting began on Sept. 18. What this does is overturn the traditional way in which candidates reached out to voters.

In the past, local and state campaigns began after Labor Day with the idea of building momentum toward the end of October when voters start to pay attention.

Now, with voting starting so early, candidates must focus their efforts less on appeals in the local press and paid media and more on the labor-intensive task of finding who has and hasn’t voted, and pestering laggards to get that ballot in the mail or drop box.

All this rigamarole, replacing the simple expedient of showing up at a precinct during the 13 hours it is open, will add to the cost of campaigns, and we just saw races for a seat in the House of Delegates where more than $2 million was spent.

But there is one salient issue affecting the future of the commonwealth the new Republican majority in the House might be able to stop before it gets set in stone, and that is repealing the recent law granting unionization and collective bargaining over wages and benefits to employees of local governments.

Here is an issue where we don’t have to guess or speculate: the inevitable result will be higher costs for taxpayers and less accountability in the provision of public services, as we have seen, alas, in the many states that permit it. The mess Northam allowed at the DMV over many months might be seen as a taste of things to come.

With a two-vote majority in the House and a 21-19 Democratic majority in the state Senate, repeal will be a heavy lift, but they must make it a top priority. I believe at least one Democrat in the Senate will be troubled enough by what they know is coming to join them.

While few voters know or care about this issue now, once it becomes a yearly ritual of contract negotiations with teachers, firemen, police, etc., with the attendant tax increases to pay the cost, they will be painfully aware of what slipped through and Northam signed without hoopla. But it will be too late to do anything. If Republicans won’t make a major effort to repeal this, some will ask what good it does to give them a majority.

Viewing the results of the last election one might say that nearly half the voters appear satisfied with what Northam and the Democrats have wrought.

Second thoughts may come, but one is compelled to admit that for whatever personal reasons he presided over an historic change, little of which will be rescinded, thus making him the most consequential governor in a century, a modest man with much to be modest about, in the right time and place.

Garland is a native of Roanoke now residing in Bedford County. A partner in Garland’s Drug Stores, he served in Virginia’s House of Delegates and Senate from 1968-1984. He was a columnist for The Roanoke Times and other Virginia newspapers from 1985 to 1997.