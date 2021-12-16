Giles County judge certifies charges in child abduction case

PEARISBURG — Charges against a woman accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a Giles County church nursery will go to a grand jury, a judge ruled in a hearing that brought out new details of the May incident.

Nancy Renee Fridley, 45, of Clifton Forge, was charged with abduction and child abuse or neglect after the May 2 disappearance of Noah Trout from the childcare area at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Commonwealth‘s Attorney Bobby Lilly said that the abduction charge came from the toddler being taken away without his parents’ permission. The abuse or neglect charge came from Fridley taking on a custodial role over the boy and not inquiring about possible medical conditions.

Judge Robert Viar heard testimony and certified the charges to a grand jury that next month will decide if Fridley should be tried in the county’s circuit court.

Jessica Trout, Noah’s mother, testified that the boy had suffered febrile seizures in the past and that she kept Tylenol in his diaper bag, and maintained a supply at the nursery to treat any sudden onset of fever.

Two childcare workers at the church, mother and daughter Tonya and Kendra Johnston, testified that a woman who looked like Fridley took Noah without inquiring if the boy had medical issues or needs.

The Johnstons said that they hesitated to let the woman take Noah and stalled as they got him into his coat and packed up his toys to see if a church service would end and someone else would come for the boy.

Kendra Johnston said that she followed the woman and Noah out of the church and took a quick picture of them walking away, a picture that later was used by investigators. Kendra Johnston said that after the woman got out of the church, she picked up Noah and ran, heading around a corner of the building to a parking area where she put Noah into a vehicle and drove away.

And FBI agent and a Virginia state trooper testified that by the next day, May 3, investigators had tracked Noah and Fridley to a mobile home in Clifton Forge. Fridley was arrested there, along with her boyfriend Bobby Taylor, who faces charges in Alleghany County. Investigators have said that Noah was unharmed although his head had been shaved.

Jessica Trout testified Monday that Noah shows lingering psychological affects from the incident, including being unable to sleep unless she or her husband are in his bedroom guarding the door.

“Bed time is horrible,” she said, calling it a “complete stark contrast” to Noah’s behavior before he was abducted.

Trout also said that Noah now often seems fearful and has trouble remaining calm, but that this behavior was improving. “At times he was kind of like a wild animal,“ Trout said.

Defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg said that he would not present evidence at the preliminary hearing.