Total Action for Progress is offering financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is funding the program.
The assistance is available to individuals at or below 80% of the area median income who have experienced loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible recipients include those who have lost employment or experienced a reduction of work hours, must stay home to care for children due to closure of daycare or school, lost child or spousal support, have been unable to find work due to COVID-19, have missed work hours due to contracting COVID-19, or have a high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and are unable to participate in previous employment.
Assistance will be available for payments past due as of April 1 and onward.
Applications for assistance are being taken from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the TAP Roanoke office at 302 Second St. S.W. and the TAP Covington office at 118 S. Lexington Ave.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 777-4673.
Salem High School grad wins scholarship
Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority has awarded its annual Jane Painter Scholarship to Mary Mattlyn King, a graduate of Salem High School.
The $2,000 scholarship will assist King with expenses at Radford University, where she plans to major in special education.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary sorority for female educators, and Lambda Chapter is composed of members from Salem, Roanoke County and Roanoke schools.
SML Lions Club awards education scholarships
The SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust has awarded $6,000 to five Franklin County High School graduates who will enroll in accredited four-year Virginia colleges or universities this fall.
- Alexis Bollings received the Leonard A. Gereau Scholarship and will attend Liberty University to major in digital and audio media.
- Elijah Boyd received the Carroll A. Downing Memorial Scholarship. He will attend the University of Virginia-Wise to study computer science.
- Liam Heaslip received the four-year Roby H. Patrick Jr. Scholarship. He will attend the University of Virginia to study pre-law.
- Kylie Jackson received the Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Scholarship. Jackson will attend the University of Mary Washington, where she will major in wildlife biology.
- Jada Looney received the four-year George E. Hunt Memorial Scholarship. She will enter the Honors College at George Mason University to study political science and government.
The trust also awarded $3,000 scholarships to two Franklin County graduates as they enroll in a four-year Virginia college or university after completing an associate degree program at a community college.
- Blake Greenway received the Gisela M. and Michael G. Jackson Transfer Scholarship to attend Radford University, where he will prepare to be a geriatric nurse practitioner after he completes an associate degree at Virginia Western Community College.
- Katie Rutrough received the Jack H. Newbill Transfer Scholarship and plans to establish a jewelry business in Franklin County once she learns more about management and entrepreneurship at Virginia Western Community College. She plans to transfer to either Radford University or Ferrum College.
