Giving: Teen launches pop-up shopping experience

Kevin Michael McNeil Jr. is 14 years old and is ready to be an entrepreneur.
His “pop-up shopping” venture, Vendor’s Hub, is offering a central location for people to sell anything from old clothes to freshly cooked food to household items to beauty products.
He says the venture is similar to a flea market or yard sale. “Anybody can sell as long as it’s legit,” he said during a telephone interview.
Kevin, a freshman football player at William Fleming High School, got his initial funding of $250 from his father, who “wanted us to get a leg up on our classmates,” he said of himself and younger brother Carrington.
His godfather suggested that the young McNeil try flipping items – buying items, cleaning them up and reselling them. But Kevin said he opted to provide the rental space for others to sell from.
So far, he has used Facebook, Instagram and flyers at barbershops and other small businesses to advertise.
His initial Vendor’s Hub shopping day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 3115 Fleming Ave., where his father serves as pastor.
He’s expecting at least 15 vendors, who have committed to leasing a space. That number includes a voter registration booth, a make-up artist and face painting for kids.
Kevin said he’s also trying to get the Roanoke Police Department to have a presence at his next event Aug. 1. After that, he plans to hold shopping days every other Saturday.
Vendor’s Hub profits from the fee that vendors pay to rent a space, with the cost depending on the size of the space. Ten percent of that will be given to the church, the teen said, adding “that’s because the Bible said so” and he is operating on the church lawn.
In spacing the vendors, Kevin said he is practicing safe distancing and taking other safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am praying every day that God don’t let me fail,” he added.
Summer food program provides meals for kids
Total Action for Progress, in partnership with Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Williamson Road Church of the Brethren and Casa Latina-Roanoke Valley, is hosting a kids’ summer food program through Aug. 11.
The free meals will be provided through drive-through pick-up on Thursdays at various locations.
The goal is to give out 100 meals on a first-come, first-served basis every Thursday. Youth ages 17 and younger are eligible to get meals. They must be present when picking up a meal and should be accompanied by an adult.
For specific locations and dates for meal pickup, visit the Kids Summer Food Program Facebook page or contact Stacey Sheppard at 892-9229.
Alliance provides masks for inmates, correctional workers
The REFORM Alliance has partnered with the Virginia COVID-19 Equity Leadership Task Force to give 85,000 three-ply FDA-approved surgical masks to the Virginia Department of Corrections and 85,000 masks to local and regional jail facilities.
Every person who is incarcerated and every jail and correctional facility staff member in Virginia will receive two masks.
“I am grateful for the REFORM Alliance’s generous support and dedication to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities throughout Virginia, and in prisons and jails across the country,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said in a news release. “As the Commonwealth continues to reopen and restrictions are lifted, all people should continue to wear masks to stay safe and healthy.”
“We can’t defeat COVID-19 until we defeat it inside of our prisons and jails,” said REFORM Alliance CEO Jessica Jackson. She thanked Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration for working on the donation.
“The Equity Leadership Task Force is dedicated to serving vulnerable populations and those at elevated risk for contracting COVID-19, which includes those who reside and work in correctional facilities,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “In this way, our partnership with REFORM Alliance is a great example of how the Commonwealth of Virginia is emerging as a case study for the nation in how to address equity, even during a crisis. Thus, we are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all members of our state and recognize the importance of providing this life saving PPE to those incarcerated and the correctional workforce, who don’t have the privilege for social distancing.”