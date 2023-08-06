WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.

DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.

Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.

What made DeChambeau’s round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey.

“Oh my God. Do you believe that?” DeChambeau said after his big putt as a steady rain fell on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort.

DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning the $4 million payoff for the individual competition.

The Greenbrier previously hosted a PGA Tour event for nine years. In the inaugural Greenbrier Classic in 2010, Stuart Appleby shot 59 in the fourth and final round to win.

DeChambeau opened with six birdies in seven holes, and then saved his best for the end when he ran off four straight birdies, two of them on par 3s. The former U.S. Open champion has said he was getting close with his equipment and his swing, and it paid off in a big way.

Three other players have shot 58 on secondary tours — Stephan Jaeger in the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour; Alejandro del Rey in 2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour; and Jason Bohn in the 2001 Bayer Championship on the Canadian Tour.

The record for professional golf is David Carey, who shot 57 in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

DeChambeau took only 119 shots over the weekend at the 54-hole LIV Golf event. He shot a 61 on Saturday to get within one shot of Matthew Wolff, and then blew everyone away. Wolff shot 66 and tied for third with Richard Bland (65) and David Puig (66).

Torque won the team competition by three shots over the Crushers team led by DeChambeau.

DeChambeau had a chance at a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour two years ago at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship until missing birdie putts from 15 feet and 6 feet on the last two holes for a 60.

Wyndham win sends Glover to FedEx playoffsGREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.

Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.

Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won’t soon forget. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole, his pitch from 100 feet short of the hole smacked off the base of the pin and settled inches away as Thomas fell to the ground in disbelief.

Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Glover now has five PGA Tour wins separated by 18 years, and there might not have been another except for deciding to switch to a long putter, a move inspired by Adam Scott. He had been battling the yips, and he made every important putt at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. Glover was at No. 112, a long shot who needed nothing short of a runner-up finish.

He did one better, pulling away after the rain delay with plenty of help from Henley.

It was the second time in three years that Henley let one get away at Sedgefield. When play resumed, he took the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th, and then everything went wrong in a bogey-bogey-bogey finish.

Boutier claims Scottish Open by two strokesIRVINE, Scotland — Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her victory at the Evian Championship last week for her first major title.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 in her final round to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

“The home of golf ... it’s so unexpected just because I won last week,” Boutier said. “So the odds that I would win this week are pretty low, and so I’m just incredibly in shock and very grateful.”