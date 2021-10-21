Good Libations: Invasion of the Hazy Ales

According to the website of California’s Firestone-Walker brewery, West Coast IPAs have hops added at increments throughout the boil, while hazy IPAs are crafted by adding the hops to the brew after the boiler is switched off. Since hops have to be boiled to extract bitterness, this technique leads to a sweeter, creamier mouthfeel with less bitterness. They go on to say, “Hazy IPAs get their signature appearance from a combination of proteins and tannins contributed by a combination of higher-protein grains like wheat and oats used in the mash, and high rates of hop additions. The resulting haze complex actually binds to non-polar hop aroma compounds that would normally not remain in the beer, leading to the unique juicy aroma and lush mouthfeel of the style.”

Sierra Nevada says about their Hazy Little Thing IPA that the oats and wheat included in the brew, “interact with the polyphenols in colossal volumes of lupulin hop dust, which is basically the pure flavor from inside hop cones, to generate a smooth and juicy haze.” The particles remain in suspension but will settle to the bottom of the bottle over time.