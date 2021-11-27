Goss: End the year with Venus ... and some Zubenelgenubi

For most of 2021, Venus hasn’t played much of a role. It has been shining low in the west just after sunset since it emerged from the solar glare in late April.
Before becoming immersed in Venus-fever, be aware that this December is not only about Venus. It also features a total eclipse of the sun on Dec. 4, but only for those observers located in a small portion of Antarctica. Two mornings before that (on Dec. 2), though, curious skywatchers in our area are in a for a treat. In the southeast, the thin waning crescent Moon glows with Earthshine. Directly to its lower right, twinkles the moderately bright star, Zubenelgenubi.
People with keen vision will notice that it is not just one star, but two. Binocular users will easily see the two major components of this fascinating double star. It actually isn’t just a double. Each stellar component is itself a double as discovered by sophisticated astronomical equipment.
December is the month to keep both eyes on Venus
As Venus catches Earth in their orbital race around the sun, it presents a crescent phase as viewed from Virginia. The bright planet’s angular diameter in the sky is large enough now so that common 10 power binoculars will show its crescent shape — if the binoculars are focused properly and if they are held steady. Over the next four weeks, the planet’s apparent diameter increases by 50% as its crescent becomes much thinner, eventually exhibiting just a sliver near the end of 2021.
On Dec. 6, Venus reaches its maximum brightness because of the illuminated area of its thick crescent phase and because of its nearness (36 million miles or 150 times the Moon’s distance). While it grows in diameter as it comes closer, its crescent thins, resulting in its brightness not being quite as great.
Its luminosity is strong enough that, as evening darkness falls over the next two weeks, the light from Venus can cause objects to cast sharp, but faint shadows. Test this seemingly implausible claim for yourself: While basking only in “Venus light” and standing in front of a light colored wall, such as a garage door, look for your shadow on that surface.
Because Venus is slowly moving to pass between Earth and the sun — it reaches that point on Jan. 9 when it is 25 million miles from Earth, or 104 times the Earth/Moon distance — the angle it makes with the sun decreases all month. As a result, it drops closer to the horizon each evening when it is first glimpsed shortly after sunset. After Christmas, it will become much harder to spot very low in the bright twilight near the southwestern horizon.
On Dec. 6, the crescent Moon adds to the scene as it floats just below Venus. Use binoculars to inspect the pair. While the Moon’s light will be bright, it will not be nearly as intense as Venus’ because the Moon’s rocky surface reflects only about 12% of the light that strikes it, while Venus’ cloud covered surface reflects 75%. Both show about the same degree of crescent, but the Moon of course appears much wider — about 40 times wider.
Over the next three evenings, watch the Moon step up an invisible celestial ladder. On Dec. 7, it glows with Earthshine just below Saturn, then below Jupiter on the following evening. As the lunar crescent thickens and brightens, it climbs to Jupiter’s upper left on Dec. 9, leaving the scene behind the next night.
For the rest of December, all three planets lying in a row slowly sink closer to the set sun each evening. First Venus is lost about Jan. 1, then Saturn drops from sight in mid January, while Jupiter remains visible for another month after that.
If you miss out on Venus in December, don’t worry. It will be back after mid January, but in the dawn sky.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.