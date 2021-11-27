Goss: End the year with Venus ... and some Zubenelgenubi

On Dec. 6, Venus reaches its maximum brightness because of the illuminated area of its thick crescent phase and because of its nearness (36 million miles or 150 times the Moon’s distance). While it grows in diameter as it comes closer, its crescent thins, resulting in its brightness not being quite as great.

Its luminosity is strong enough that, as evening darkness falls over the next two weeks, the light from Venus can cause objects to cast sharp, but faint shadows. Test this seemingly implausible claim for yourself: While basking only in “Venus light” and standing in front of a light colored wall, such as a garage door, look for your shadow on that surface.

Because Venus is slowly moving to pass between Earth and the sun — it reaches that point on Jan. 9 when it is 25 million miles from Earth, or 104 times the Earth/Moon distance — the angle it makes with the sun decreases all month. As a result, it drops closer to the horizon each evening when it is first glimpsed shortly after sunset. After Christmas, it will become much harder to spot very low in the bright twilight near the southwestern horizon.