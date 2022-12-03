This cat was found in Roanoke City and must be held as a stray until 11/6/22. Color:black/white View on PetFinder
Grant
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
After 40 years in broadcasting, Robin Reed is stepping away from the anchor's desk in Roanoke.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
Tom Collins says the bridge railing is too low.
The victims of a hepatitis A outbreak at a Roanoke restaurant — which killed four people and sickened more than 40 — were allowed Thursday to …
It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press. And I need a new No. 1 to replace North Carolina.
An emergency substantial risk order was filed against Douglas P. England, 46, of Vinton in July after he made threats over the phone to kill public officials.
CHRISTIANSBURG — The Christiansburg High School football team is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. The road back to conte…
Brandon L. Moore, 37, was in an emergency room at the medical facility in the 1900 block of Electric Road when he became "unruly," Salem officials said.
The new class also includes Shawn Moore, DeAngelo Hall and Ryan Zimmerman.