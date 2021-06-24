Gray areas amid the green: As Virginia prepares for marijuana legalization, questions remain

“I have a sensitivity to painkillers, an opioid sensitivity, and it was having a lot of bad effects on my body,” she said. While they put her to sleep, she said, she would wake up within one or two hours, her skin itching from a reaction to those harder drugs. She could only take them for a day or two, she said, and after later surgeries did not take them at all.

Eventually she tried marijuana as a post-operative treatment, using higher-quality strains she obtained from a friend: “I’ve never looked back.”

“It’s hard to describe, but it keeps you from focusing on the pain,” she said. “There’s a relaxation factor. It’s a calming thing and I can still function during the day. You can’t do that on opioids. I consider it a fairly harmless drug compared to the benefits.”

She was struck by the fact that she had to resort to what was essentially a black market to get what she found to be a safer remedy.

“I can’t take OxyContin, which they would legally give me, but I could get arrested for smoking pot. … That’s so glaringly wrong,” Mesko said. “This was a choice I made because all the medical options I had, legally — painkillers — seemed more detrimental, felt more harmful.”