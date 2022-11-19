Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
A university board of visitors vote was not unanimous.
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
With one-finger always in the wind, legendary huckster Whitey Taylor has operated "The Trump Store" in northern Franklin County since 2020. Now there are rumblings that the brand's power is quickly fading.
A company upstream from the Spring Hollow reservoir, where a hazardous chemical was detected, is believed to be responsible.
University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
Nicole Robinson, a 2002 Radford University graduate, will be the guest speaker at the school’s winter commencement Dec. 9 and 10.
Welcome to the first weather-related school delays of the 2022-23 academic year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.