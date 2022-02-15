High school basketball: Cave Spring boys wallop Blacksburg to claim River Ridge title

All that Cave Spring’s boys basketball opponents need is something else to worry about when they play the Knights.

Well, that’s what future foes have now.

Cave Spring unveiled a different starting lineup Tuesday night with sophomore Cameron Tinsley on the floor and the 6-foot-5 wing fired in 10 first-half points as the Knights walloped visiting Blacksburg 60-34 to claim the River Ridge District tournament championship.

“Cameron Tinsley stepped up big,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “He’s a kid that’s gotten more and more minutes every single week for us.

“I think we have six starters now.”

Gruse said Tinsley was in the lineup because usual starting point guard Graham Lilley sprained an ankle in practice Saturday.

The long-limbed sophomore gives the Knights (23-1) some serious wing span on a defense that already includes 6-foot-7 Dylan Saunders, 6-4 Bryce Cooper, 6-3 Stark Jones and 6-2 Owyn Dawyot.

Those five combined for all 60 points Tuesday with Dawyot scoring 20. Saunders had 14 and Jones — voted the River Ridge player of the year — added 11.

Cave Spring held Blacksburg (15-7) to its lowest first-half offensive total all year — 14 points. The previous low of 17 came when the Knights whacked the Bruins 59-39 in their first meeting.

“They play well defensively,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “They made us take some tough shots, and we couldn’t get any shots to fall tonight.”

Blacksburg rained 3-pointers in an 85-67 loss at Cave Spring last week. This time the Knights ran the Bruins off the 3-point line. The visitors’ 14-of-48 shooting from the field included just two 3-pointers made.

“It wasn’t necessarily a regional game but [Coach Gruse] said treat every game like it’s win or go home,” Dawyot said. “They have a bunch of great shooters. He just said to contain them and don’t give them any open looks.”

Dawyot opened the game with a 3-pointer, and Tinsley followed with two more as Cave Spring went up 16-4.

The sophomore admitted to a case of nerves in getting the starting nod.

“A little bit,” Tinsley said. “It’s always nerve-wracking in your first varsity start.”

Day had praise for the Cave Spring sophomore.

“They don’t lose anything with him,” the Blacksburg coach said. “He’s long, athletic, a good good ballhandler.”

The Knights sprinkled in plenty of interior passing and post entries.

Highlights included a entry pass from Tinsley to Saunders for a bucket, a fullcourt feed from Tinsley to Jones for a three-point play, a kickout from Jones to Bryce Cooper for a 3-pointer and a nifty backdoor pass from Saunders to Jones for a layup.

“Some of our best passers are our big men,” Gruse said. “We’re confident in our guys. A lot of times, whoever gets the rebound, just get it and go.”

Cave Spring will be the top seed in the upcoming Region 3D tournament, while Blacksburg will be the No. 3 seed in Region 4D with a home game Friday against Halifax County, the team that ended the Bruins’ 2020-21 season. A win could send the Bruins to a region semifinal next week at E.C. Glass.

“We’ve got to take care of Friday first,” Day said. “All we’re thinking about is Halifax.”