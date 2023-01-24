High school basketball roundup: Ferguson scores 16 points to lead Blacksburg girls past Glenvar

BLACKSBURG — Brynn Ferguson scored 16 points to help the Blacksburg girls basketball team beat Glenvar 54-52 on Monday.
Kailyn Brawley scored 11 points and Riley Price added 10 points for Blacksburg (10-8) .
Ryan Harris had 21 points and Mckenzie added 11 ooints for Glenvar (9-8).
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 54, Glenvar 52
Glenvar (9-8)
Harris 11, Forester 7, Thompson 7, Harris 21, Keen 6.
Blacksburg (10-8)
Mathena 4, Mann 3, Jones 9, Brawley 11, Ferguson 16, Price 10.
Glenvar 10 19 13 10 — 52
Blacksburg 16 13 11 14 — 54
3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (Harris 2, Forester), Blacksburg 6 (Mathena, Mann, Jones, Brawley, Ferguson 2). JV: Blacksburg won.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 56, Faith Christian 33
Faith Christian (2-8)
Childress 5, M. Price 4, Crosby 11, Williams 11, Nichols 2.
North Cross (7-2)
Schaefer 7, Kappes 2, Teter 22, Hash 4, Garrison 16, Brown 1, Overton 2, Bibby 2.
Faith Christian 9 4 7 13 — 33
North Cross 12 18 11 15 — 56
3-point goals: Faith Christian 1 (Childress), North Cross 7 (Teter 4, Garrison 2, Schaefer).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50
Jefferson Forest (11-4, 6-2)
Hancock 15, Ferrell 15, Tate 12, Hill 17, Rupert 4, Dawkins 2, Robinson 6.
Amherst County (8-8, 4-4)
Hooper 7, McKa. Padgett 8, Awanda 3, Lloyd 6, McKe. Padgett 7, Wall 14, Martin 5.
Amherst County 14 17 11 10 — 50
Jefferson Forest 16 18 21 16 — 71
3-point goals: Amherst 2, (Lloyd, Hooper), Jefferson Forest 1 (Hill). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass 54, Liberty 42
Liberty (12-3, 5-3)
St. John 13, Adams 9, S. Brown 8, Sigei 6, T. Brown 6.
E.C. Glass (9-6, 5-3)
Osborne 23, Sparks 9, Williamson 7, Matthew’s 6, Williams 5, Word 4.
Liberty 11 14 4 13 — 42
E.C. Glass 20 13 6 15 — 54
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Adams Sigei), E.C. Glass (Williams, Williamson). JV: Liberty won.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34
Smith Mountain Lake Christian (10-3, 2-2)
Tuckwiller 21, Smith 2, Keep 7, Duncombe 2,White 2.
Roanoke Catholic (7-9, 1-1)
Nance 8, O’Herron 16, Hemphill 15, Drapac 3.
Roanoke Catholic 20 11 9 2 — 42
Smith Mountain Lake Christian16 5 7 6 — 34
3-point goals: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 5 (Tuckwiller 5), Roanoke Catholic 2 (Hemphill, Drapac).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 70, Blacksburg 57
Blacksburg (3-11)
Howard 12, Campbell 7, Bland 13, Montgomery 12, X. Bland 3, Saville 3, Creasy 6, Distler 1.
Glenvar (10-7)
Hutchison 3, Bolling 8, Ford 13, Hylton 4, Dawyot 28, Carter 8, Simmons 6.
Blacksburg 14 12 10 21 — 57
Glenvar 11 13 11 35 — 70
3-point goals: Blacksburg 9 (Howard 2, Campbell, Bland, Montgomery, X. Bland, Saville, Creasy 2), Glenvar 3 (Hutchison, Bolling, Ford). JV: Glenvar won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 64, Carroll County 55
Radford (12-1, 6-0)
Prioleau 7, Taylor 1, Cormany 19, Kelly 26, Woodard 10, Kanipe 1.
Carroll County (12-6, 2-5)
Bray. Smoot 3, Bry. Smoot 23, Reitzel 20, Cox 4, Richardson 5.
Radford 13 20 20 11 — 64
Carroll County 17 6 15 17 — 55
3-point goals: Radford 7 (Prioleau, Cormany 3, Kelly 2, Woodard), Carroll County 12 (Brayden Smoot, Bryce Smoot 6, Reitzel 4, Richardson). JV: Radford won.