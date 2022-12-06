 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Glenvar boys win after trailing in second half

Gabe Ford scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half as the Glenvar High School boys basketball team slowly pulled away to beat Salem 65-56 on Monday.

Freshman Brody Dawyot scored 14 points for Glenvar (2-0).

Grant Clemens led Salem (1-2) in scoring with 14 points and Clayton Davidson added 10 points.

Glenvar 65, Salem 56

Salem (1-2)

Moyer 4, Clemens 14, Johnson 8, Davidson 10, Carver 5, Foxx 5, Brown 2, Boles 8.

Glenvar (2-0)

Bolling 13, Ford 23, Hylton 1, Dawyot 14, Carter 4, Simmons 10.

Salem 15 13 13 15 — 56

Glenvar 15 11 19 20 — 65

3-point goals: Salem 11 (Clemens 4, Johnson 2, Davidson 2, Carver, Paddyfote 2), Glenvar 8 (Bolling 3, Ford 4, Dawyot). JV: Salem won.

BOYS

Carroll County 69, Pulaski 48

Carroll County (1-0)

Brayden Smoot 5, Bryce Smoot 8, Reitzel 6, Cambell 4, Tally 8, Cox 15, Richardson 14, Redd 9.

Pulaski (0-1)

Hollins 8, O'Dell 8, Burchett 2, Green 2, O'Neil 6, Turner 14, Nester 8, Reed 4.

Carroll County 19 12 17 21 — 69

Pulaski 14 8 9 17 — 48

3 Point Goals Carroll 6 (Brayden Smoot, Bryce Smoot, Richardson, Redd), Pulaski County 4 (Hollins, O'Dell, Turner, Nester).

Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59

Floyd County (1-0)

Turpin 4, Underwood 1, Cockram 3, Herrington 8, AJ Cantrell 21, Rylan Swortzel 14, Kaiden Swortzel 22.

Magna Vista (1-2)

Moore 6, T. Hairston 13, Ford 2, Bokman 4, Hall 7, J. Hairston 9, Younger 2, Sockton 4, Christian Miller 12.

Floyd County 11 24 23 15 — 73

Magna Vista 11 23 11 12 — 59

3-point goals: Floyd County 2 (Cockram, Cantrell) Magna Vista (Hall 2). JV: Floyd County Won

GIRLS

Salem 41, Glenvar 34

Glenvar (1-1)

M. Harris 8, Strausbaugh 1, Forster 2, Thompson 1, R. Harris 22

Salem (3-0)

Adkins 5, Robitson 5, Custer 8, Green 4, Wynn 7, Bayne 2, Crawley 4, M. Smith 6.

Glenvar 7 8 6 13 — 34

Salem 7 15 9 10 — 41

3-point goals: Glenvar 5 (R. Harris 4, M. Harris), Salem 5 (Wynn 2, Adkins, M. Smith 2).

Liberty 57, Temple Christian 27

Liberty (3-0)

S. Brown 22, St. John 14, Sigei 10, T. Brown 8, Adams 3.

Temple Christian (3-2)

Cash 15, Greene 9, Conner 3

Liberty 15 16 22 4 — 57

Temple Christian 6 12 7 2 — 27

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Sigei 2, St. John), Temple Christian 2 (Greene 2).

Hidden Valley 48, Franklin County 76

Hidden Valley (0-3)

Jackson Getz 18, Bartlett 5, Tyus Johnson 15, Torrence 5, Phillips 5.

Franklin County (4-0)

Kasey 7, Holland 8, K. Mattox 23, Hairston 5, Hering 8, Clark 9, Boyd-Taylor 2, Foutz 2, Mullins 12.

Hidden Valley 15 13 10 10 — 48

Franklin County 11 19 27 19 — 76

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Getz 4, Bartlett, Phillips), Franklin County 5 (Mattox 3, Hering 2).

Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43

Christiansburg (4-0)

Hoover 20, Kane 17, Haley 10, Wilburn 6, Akers 4, Womack 3.

Auburn (0-2)

R Rorrer 17, C Rorrer 10, Earnest 7, Mundy 4, Underwood 2, Harris 2, Christian 1.

Christiansburg 14 15 16 15 — 60

Auburn 8 10 9 6 — 43

3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Hoover), Auburn 6 (R Rorrer 3, C Rorrer 2, Mundy). JV: Christiansburg won.

