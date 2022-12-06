High school basketball roundup: Glenvar boys win

Gabe Ford scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half as the Glenvar High School boys basketball team slowly pulled away to beat Salem 65-56 on Monday.
Freshman Brody Dawyot scored 14 points for Glenvar (2-0).
Grant Clemens led Salem (1-2) in scoring with 14 points and Clayton Davidson added 10 points.
Glenvar 65, Salem 56
Salem (1-2)
Moyer 4, Clemens 14, Johnson 8, Davidson 10, Carver 5, Foxx 5, Brown 2, Boles 8.
Glenvar (2-0)
Bolling 13, Ford 23, Hylton 1, Dawyot 14, Carter 4, Simmons 10.
Salem 15 13 13 15 — 56
Glenvar 15 11 19 20 — 65
3-point goals: Salem 11 (Clemens 4, Johnson 2, Davidson 2, Carver, Paddyfote 2), Glenvar 8 (Bolling 3, Ford 4, Dawyot). JV: Salem won.
BOYS
Carroll County 69, Pulaski 48
Carroll County (1-0)
Brayden Smoot 5, Bryce Smoot 8, Reitzel 6, Cambell 4, Tally 8, Cox 15, Richardson 14, Redd 9.
Pulaski (0-1)
Hollins 8, O'Dell 8, Burchett 2, Green 2, O'Neil 6, Turner 14, Nester 8, Reed 4.
Carroll County 19 12 17 21 — 69
Pulaski 14 8 9 17 — 48
3 Point Goals Carroll 6 (Brayden Smoot, Bryce Smoot, Richardson, Redd), Pulaski County 4 (Hollins, O'Dell, Turner, Nester).
Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59
Floyd County (1-0)
Turpin 4, Underwood 1, Cockram 3, Herrington 8, AJ Cantrell 21, Rylan Swortzel 14, Kaiden Swortzel 22.
Magna Vista (1-2)
Moore 6, T. Hairston 13, Ford 2, Bokman 4, Hall 7, J. Hairston 9, Younger 2, Sockton 4, Christian Miller 12.
Floyd County 11 24 23 15 — 73
Magna Vista 11 23 11 12 — 59
3-point goals: Floyd County 2 (Cockram, Cantrell) Magna Vista (Hall 2). JV: Floyd County Won
GIRLS
Salem 41, Glenvar 34
Glenvar (1-1)
M. Harris 8, Strausbaugh 1, Forster 2, Thompson 1, R. Harris 22
Salem (3-0)
Adkins 5, Robitson 5, Custer 8, Green 4, Wynn 7, Bayne 2, Crawley 4, M. Smith 6.
Glenvar 7 8 6 13 — 34
Salem 7 15 9 10 — 41
3-point goals: Glenvar 5 (R. Harris 4, M. Harris), Salem 5 (Wynn 2, Adkins, M. Smith 2).
Liberty 57, Temple Christian 27
Liberty (3-0)
S. Brown 22, St. John 14, Sigei 10, T. Brown 8, Adams 3.
Temple Christian (3-2)
Cash 15, Greene 9, Conner 3
Liberty 15 16 22 4 — 57
Temple Christian 6 12 7 2 — 27
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Sigei 2, St. John), Temple Christian 2 (Greene 2).
Hidden Valley 48, Franklin County 76
Hidden Valley (0-3)
Jackson Getz 18, Bartlett 5, Tyus Johnson 15, Torrence 5, Phillips 5.
Franklin County (4-0)
Kasey 7, Holland 8, K. Mattox 23, Hairston 5, Hering 8, Clark 9, Boyd-Taylor 2, Foutz 2, Mullins 12.
Hidden Valley 15 13 10 10 — 48
Franklin County 11 19 27 19 — 76
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Getz 4, Bartlett, Phillips), Franklin County 5 (Mattox 3, Hering 2).
Christiansburg 60, Auburn 43
Christiansburg (4-0)
Hoover 20, Kane 17, Haley 10, Wilburn 6, Akers 4, Womack 3.
Auburn (0-2)
R Rorrer 17, C Rorrer 10, Earnest 7, Mundy 4, Underwood 2, Harris 2, Christian 1.
Christiansburg 14 15 16 15 — 60
Auburn 8 10 9 6 — 43
3-point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Hoover), Auburn 6 (R Rorrer 3, C Rorrer 2, Mundy). JV: Christiansburg won.