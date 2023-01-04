 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: James River boys beat Floyd County in OT

  • 0

FLOYD — Sam Bell scored 21 points to lead the James River High School boys basketball team to a 67-64 win over Floyd County in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Knights (8-3) were 27 of 32 from the free-throw line.

Ryan Steger had 20 points and George Toliver added 13 pointss for James River.

Floyd County (6-3) had a chance at tying the game in the final seconds of overtime but didn’t get a shot off.

Kaiden Swortzel had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Floyd County.

James River 67, Floyd County 64 OT

James River (8-3)

Steger 20, Moran 4, Bell 21, Flowler 3, Toliver 13, Hartman 2, Eastman 4.

Floyd County (6-3)

Slusher 5, Herrington 9, Cantrell 16, R. Swortzel 7, Radford 5, K. Swortzel 22.

James River 14, 15 14 12 12 — 67

Floyd County 14 16 15 10 9 — 64

3 point goals: James River 4 (Steger 3, Bell), Floyd County 4 (Herrington, Cantrell, R. Swortzel, Radford). JV: Floyd County Won.

BOYS

Glenvar 60, Carroll County 55

Glenvar (7-2, 1-0)

Hutchison 4, Taylor 2, Bolling 12, Ford 12, Dawyot 12, Carter 7, Simmions 11.

Carroll County (7-2, 0-1)

Bray. Smoot 3, Bry. Smoot 12, Reitzel 9, Talley 5, Cox 10, Richardson 12, Redd 4.

Glenvar 12 14 10 24 — 60

Carroll County 6 10 10 29 — 55

 3 Point Goals: Glenvar 1 (Simmons), Carroll County 8 (Bray. Smoot, Bry. Smoot 2, Reitzel, Talley, Richardson 3). JV: Glenvar Won.

Radford 59, Alleghany 43

Radford 6-1, 1-0)

Prioleau 1, Cormany 23, Kelly 28, Woodard 5, Kanipe 2.

Alleghany (6-3, 0-1)

Hayslett 13, Entsminger 11, Via 4, Harden 7, C. Depriest 2, Moore 6.

Radford 7 13 24 15 — 59

Alleghany 7 14 13 9 — 43

3-point goals: Radford 3 (Cormany 2, Woodard), Alleghany 1 (Entsminger). JV: Alleghany won.

Grayson County 51 , Galax 31

Galax (0-8)

Jemison 5, Cox 12, Dillon 5, Lundy 3, Stewart 4, Jones 2.

Grayson County (2-4)

Gillespie 13, Dowel 10, Mav. Goad 3, Simpson 8, Mac. Goad 5, Phipps 11, Weatherman 1.

Grayson County 11 9 16 15 — 51

Galax 7 13 4 7 — 31

3-point goals: Galax: 4 (Cox 2, Dillon, Lundy), Grayson County: 4 (Gillespie 2 Dowell, Phipps). JV: Galax Won.

William Byrd 70, Christiansburg 45

William Byrd (4-5)

Boad 19, English 14, Childress 10, Black 7, Rosser 6, Webb 5, Eads 5, Hairston 4.

Christiansburg (1-10)

Robinson 14, Gandee 9, McCrea 8, Calloway 6, Blount 5.

William Byrd 16 14 23 17 — 70

Christiansburg 17 12 10 6 — 39

3-point goals: William Byrd 9 (Boad 4, Webb, English 4), Christiansburg (Gandee 3, Velcikovic). JV: William Byrd won.

GIRLS

Christiansburg 48, Northside 46

Christiansburg (8-3)

Haley 1, Kane 5, Wilburn 8, Hoover 13, Russell 4, Mullins 7, Harris 10.

Northside (5-4)

Kidd 11, Bratton 8, Martin 4, Rigney 8, Childress 7, Waller 8.

Christiansburg 12 17 5 14 — 48

Northside 6 10 14 16 — 46

3-point goals: Christiansburg (Mullins), Northside (Bratton, Rigney 2, Childress 1). JV: Northside won.

Floyd County 64, James River 43

Floyd County (7-2, 1-0)

Hylton 22, Bond 17, Blevins 6, Wade 6, Harman 5, Hamlin 5, C. Thompson 3.

James River (7-2, 0-1)

Canada 14, McCullough 13, Davis 10, Breed 4, Benson 1, Crowder 1.

Floyd County 24 13 14 13 — 64

James River 8 12 5 18 — 43

3-point goals: Floyd County 5 (Bond 4, Harman), James River 3 ( Davis, Breed, Canada).

Carroll County 91, Glenvar 33

Glenvar (7-2)

M. Harris 6, Strausbaugh 2, Thompson 4, R. Harris 21.

Carroll County (9-1)

Ervin 13, Gardner 5, Easter 9, Richardson 12, Lam 13, Hagee 15, Crotts 2, Alley 18, Alderman 4.

Glenvar 9 8 8 8 — 33

Carroll County 22 22 24 23 — 91

3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (R. Harris. 3), Carroll County 11 (Ervin 3, Gardner, Easter, Richardson, Lam 3, Hagee 2).

Salem 64, Rockbridge County 34

Rockbridge County (1-9)

Moore 2, Mulitato 1, Homiak 1, Rittines 7, Bouchard 5, Clark 5, Dameron 4, Dahl 8.

Salem (7-2)

Wynn 14, Robitson 6, Custer 9, Green 8, Bayne 14, Crawley 7, M. Smith 6, Sparger 2.

Rockbridge County 6 12 9 7 — 34

Salem 19 19 17 10 — 64

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Wynn 2, Bayne), Rockbridge County 2 (Bouchard, Clark). JV: Salem won.

Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 46

Auburn (3-8, 2-3)

C. Rorrer 2, Christian 4, Harris 11, Earnest 4, R. Rorrer 16, Mundy 9.

 Fort Chiswell (6-4, 2-0)

Akers 5, Brown 3, M King 2, K King 6, Jackson 27, Robinson 9, Adams 4, Caldwell 6.

Auburn 7 11 15 13 — 46

Fort Chiswell 7 25 11 19 — 62

 3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 5 (Akers, Brown, Robinson 3). JV: Fort Chiswell won.

Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 27

Patrick County (6-4)

Hazard 13, Cobbler 4, Penn 4, Hazelwood 2, Wimbush 2, Fulcher 1, Mitchell 1.

Magna Vista (8-5)

Giggetts 23, Moyer 9, Reynolds 9 Hairston 5, Caldwell 3, Williams 2, Woods 2, Hughes 2.

Patrick County 8 9 8 2 — 27

Magna Vista 12 12 19 12 — 55

3-point goals: Patrick County 3 (Hazard), Magna Vista 2 ( Reynolds, Giggetts). JV: Magna Vista won 49-33.

Patrick Henry 53, Cave Spring 39

Cave Spring (8-2)

O. Jones 2, Carroll 5, Bennett 3, Hibbs 8, E. Jones 4, Anderson 12, Coleman 4.

Patrick Henry (5-3)

J. Cook 14, Ad. Gibson 6, Ai. Gibson 8, S. Nichols 4, A. Banks 12, T. Breedlove 9

Cave Spring 9 6 16 8 — 39

Patrick Henry 11 16 16 10 — 53

3-point goals: Cave Spring 2 ( Bennett, E. Jones), Patrick Henry 3 (J. Cook, A. Banks 2).

Pulaski County 66, Hidden Valley 25

Pulaski County (8-3)

M. Vest 8, Ratcliff 9, Huff 6, Lawson 6, T. Vest 5, Secrist 16, Keefer 10, Jones 6.

Hidden Valley (3-9)

Woods 1, Tanis 14, Harner 2, Pearson 6, Dorlini 2.

Pulaski 20 21 10 15 — 66

Hidden Valley 5 10 5 5 — 25

3-point goals: Pulaski 5 (Huff 2, Ratcliff, T. Vest, Secrist), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2).

