High school basketball roundup: Reitzel scores 23 points to lead Carroll County boys past Alleghany in OTy

HILLSVILLE — Davis Reitzel scored 23 points to lead the Carroll County boys basketball team past Alleghany 57-54 in overtime on Saturday in a Three Rivers District game.
Elijah Cox had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six rebounds, while Ethan Richardson added 11 points for Carroll County (9-2, 1-1).
Christopher Harden scored 13 points for Alleghany (6-5, 0-2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 57, Alleghany 54, OT
Alleghany (6-5, 0-2)
Hayslett 13, Entsinger 6, Via 2, Webb 6, Harden 13 ,Depriest 4, Brown 2, Moore 7, Depriest 1.
Carroll County (9-2, 1-1)
Bryce Smoot 8, Reitzel 23, Campbell 1, Talley 2, Cox 10, Richardson 11, Redd 2.
People are also reading…
Alleghany 8 21 12 10 3 — 54
Carroll County 8 17 18 8 6 — 57
3-point goals: Allegany 1 ( Hayslett), Carroll County 3 (Reitzel 2, Richardson). JV: Allegany won.
GIRLS
Parry McCluer 47, Rockbridge County 24
Rockbridge County (1-11)
M. Hines 8, R. Hines 2, Bouchard 3, Clark 2, Dameron 9.
Parry McCluer (9-2)
Mohler 5, Claytor 16, Roberts 4, Hamilton 19, Emore 2, Turner 1.
Rockbridge County 4 5 13 2 — 24
Parry McCluer 9 13 16 9 — 47
3-point goals: Rockbridge 4 (M. Hines 2, Brouchard, Dameron), Parry McCluer 5 (Hamilton 3, Mohler, Claytor). JV: Rockbridge won.
Roanoke Catholic 33, Grace Christian 28
Roanoke Catholic (4-7)
Nance 11, O’Herron 9,Hemphill 9, Aaron 4.
Grace Christian (7-1)
K.Harper 9 , M.Wells 2, L.Wells 5, M.Harper 7, Prochaska 5.
Roanoke Catholic 7 10 6 10 —33
Grace Christian 5 8 9 6 — 28
3 point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Grace Christian School 2 (K.Harper, M.Harper).