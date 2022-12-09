 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball Roundup: Worsham scores 20 points as William Fleming girls beat PH

Amari Worsham had 20 points and five rebounds to help the William Fleming girls basketball team hold off Patrick Henry 50-48 on Thursday night.

Deasia Priest added 13 points for the Colonels (2-1). Signage Houston finished with six points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jada Cook scored 12 points for the Patriots (2-1).

William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry 48

William Fleming (2-1)

Worsham 20, Priest 13, Houston 6, Tate 3, Morris 3.

Patrick Henry (2-1)

Cook 16, Breedlove 12, Lawrence 6, Banks 5, Nicholas 5, Gibson 4.

William Fleming 12 12 19 7 — 50

Patrick Henry 14 16 11 7 — 48

3-point goals: William Fleming 2 (Hankins, Tate), Patrick Henry 4 (Breedlove 2, Lawrence 2).

GIRLS

Carroll County 73, Roanoke Catholic 19

Roanoke Catholic (1-5)

Smith 4, Nance 3, Drapac 2, O’Herron 8, Aaron 2.

Carroll County (3-0)

Ervin 17, Gardner 2, Easter 13, Richardson 12, Lyons 3, Lam 3, Hagee 5, Crotts 4, Alley 6, Alderman 8.

Roanoke Catholic 5 16 7 — 19

Carroll County 32 13 19 19 — 73

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Smith, Nance), Carroll County 8 (Ervin, Easter, Richardson 2, Lam, Hagee, Alderman 2).

North Cross 37, Lynchburg Home School 16

Lynchburg Home School (1-2)

Bollig 2, Hanley 6, Sherlin 2, Hope 4, Fox 2.

North Cross (3-0)

Schaefer 11, Kappes 2, Cook 2, Teter 7, Corliss 2, Garrison 5, Brown 4, Overton 4.

Lynchburg Home School 0 4 3 9 — 16

North Cross 17 7 6 7 — 37

3-point goals: North Cross 1 (Garrison), Lynchburg 1 (Hanley).

Liberty 60, EC Glass 36

Liberty (4-0)

Sigei 19, S. Brown 14, B. Adams 13, St. John 9, T. Brown 5.

EC Glass (1-2)

Word 11, Matthews 9, Sparks 7, Williams 3, Plaza 3, William 2.

Liberty 19 8 20 13 — 60

EC Glass 7 9 12 8 — 36

3-point goals: Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, St. John 2, Adams), EC Glass2 (Williams, Plaza). JV: Liberty lost.

Jefferson Forest 65, Amherst 44

Jefferson Forest (3-1)

Hancock 23, Tate 11, Hill 13, Rupert 4, Dawkins 2, West 1, Ferrell 4, Shrader 5, Robinson 2.

Appomattox (1-4)

Hooper 16, Padgett 11, Awanda 2, Lloyd 4, Padgett 3, Wall 4, Martin 4.

Appomattox 0 12 4 8 — 24

Jefferson Forest 19 20 11 6 — 56

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 6 (Tate 2, Hill 3, Shrader). JV: Jefferson Forest won.

Grayson County 59, Holston 53

Holston (1-2)

Cobler 3, Bowman 5, Turner 19, Musser 3, Keith 19, Widner 3, Crabtree 1.

Grayson County (2-1)

C. Wilson 12, Pope 19, Conklin 6, Bennett 8, Clontz 13.

Holston 4 16 21 12 — 53

Grayson County 13 12 16 17 — 58

3-point goals: Holston 10 (Cobler, Bowman, Turner 2, Keith 5, Widner), Grayson 4 ( C. Wilson, Pope 4). JV: Grayson County won.

Carroll County 73, Roanoke Catholic 17

Roanoke Catholic (1-5)

Nance 3, O’Herron 8, Aaron 2, Smith 4.

Carroll County (4-0)

Ervin 17, Gardner 2, Easter 13, Richardson 12, Lyons 3, Hager 5, Crotts 4, Alley 6, Alderman 8, lam 3. Roanoke Catholic 5 1 4 7 17

Carroll County 32 13 19 9 — 73

Roanoke Catholic 5 1 4 7 — 17

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Nance), Carroll County 8 ( Ervin , Easter, Richard 2, Hager, Alderman 2, lam).

Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Classic 

Bland 56, James Monroe 52

James Monroe (0-2)

Hines 16, Hunnicutt 14, Bailey 7, Meadows 5, Boroski 4, Dunlap 4, Thomas 2, Shires 1.

Bland (1-1)

M. Tindall 23, D. Sanders 9, Dillow 7, Meadows 4, B. Sanders 4, Worley 4, Sandlin 2, Thompson 2, C. Tindall 1.

James Monroe 16 4 13 15 — 53

Bland 10 13 10 13 — 56

3-point goals: James Monroe 3 (Hunnicutt 3).

Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Classic 

Narrows 56, Giles 42

Giles (0-4)

M. Price 12, Simmons 6, Douthat 6, Bowles 6, Mitcham 5, Frazier 3, Lane 3, Agee 1.

Narrows (3-1)

Helvey 17, Spencer 12, Bowles 11, Robertson 9, Cook 3, Howard 2, Johnson 2.

Giles 10 6 8 18 — 42

Narrows 13 19 16 14 — 56

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Helvey 2), Giles 8 (M. Price 2, Bowles 2, Simmons 2, Mitcham, Lane).

BOYS

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Blue Ridge Christian 36

Blue Ridge Christian (3-2)

Suter 2, J. Zirk 3, L. Zirk 9, Knott 8, Lam 10, Purdham 4.

Roanoke Valley Christian (5-0)

Phillips 7, Somers 15, Wooten 3, Bowman 4, Nelson 4, Rakes 4, J. Chou 12, B. Chou 4.

Blue Ridge 10 6 12 8 — 36

Roanoke Valley 13 16 16 8 — 53

3-point goals: Blue Ridge 4 (L. Zirk 2, Lam 2).

Lord Botetourt 77, James River 56

Lord Botetourt (2-0)

Meade 7, Ikenberry 3, Dowdy 12, Kidd 2, Crawford 14, Emmons-Mayo 2, Bannwart 24, Lang 7, Edwards 6.

James River (3-1)

Church 4, Taylor 6, Steger 10, Mays 6, Alderson 3, Moran 2, Bell 15, Toliver 2, Hartman 2, Eastman 4, Fowler 2.

Lord Botetourt 18 23 17 15 — 77

James River 11 21 15 20 — 56

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 8 (Meade, Ikenberry, Dowdy, Bannwart 4, Lang), James River 2 (Taylor, Alderson).

Glenvar 57, Blacksburg 53

Blacksburg (0-3)

Howard 11, Campbell 6, W. Bland 19, Montgomery 6, X. Bland 2, Saville 9.

Glenvar (3-0)

Hutchison 4, Bolling 9, Ford 13, Hylton 6, Dawyot 16, Carter 3, Simmons 6.

Blacksburg 12 11 17 13 — 53

Glenvar 17 13 15 12 — 57

3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Howard 2, W. Bland 3, Montgomery, Saville), Glenvar 9 (Bolling 2, Ford 3, Hylton, Dawyot 3).

