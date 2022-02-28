High school indoor track and field: Turner gets Cougars off to solid start in Class 4 championships

Pulaski County's bid to claim the VHSL Class 4 boys indoor track and field championship got off to a solid start Monday in Lynchburg as Diego Turner won the shot put for the Cougars.

However, the big junior's margin of victory at Liberty University almost was too close for comfort.

Turner had a winning throw of 51 feet, 5 1/4 inches. It was good for a slim margin over the 51-1 by second-place Shinobu Hawk of Grafton and below his season best of 54-4.

Turner's throw came on his second attempt of the preliminary round. He had to sweat out every toss by his competitors until the last challenger came up short.

"I was very concerned," Turner said. "Every time somebody was throwing, I was just sitting there, 'Please God, don't let it get past what I got."

When the last challenger failed, Turner exulted.

"I looked right over at my Dad and saw how emotional he was, and I got emotional," he said. "I didn't care about my last throw. I just wanted to go see my dad after."

It was the first state title for Turner, who placed 10th in 2021 with a throw of 42-4 1/2.

Turner attributed his improvement to the tutelage of Pulaski County throws coach Josh Fleenor, a former state champion at Auburn High School.

"Just him giving me all his time and effort, helping me get better," Turner said.

Pulaski County put 17 points on the board heading into Tuesday's final events.

Blacksburg's Katie Kehlenbeck placed second in the Class 4 girls high jump at 5-4, trailing only the 5-6 mark by Atlee's Jada Foreman. Jefferson Forest's Hannah Pettyjohn was third at 5-2.

Blacksburg placed fifth in both the boys and girls 3,200 relays.

In Class 3, Christiansburg's Lilly Shepherd was second in the high jump at 4-10 with Maddie Moles fourth for the Blue Demons, also at 4-10. Broadway's Ella Somers won at 5-4.

Lord Botetourt's DJ Toliver finished fourth in the boys shot put (44-4), while Magna Vista's Deonte Lawson was fourth in the boys triple jump (42-8 1/2).

Staunton River finished fourth in the boys 3,200 relay.