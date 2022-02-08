High school student likes playing with fire

RICHMOND, Ky. — Hannah Moore likes to play with fire. The Madison County native and high school junior at Madison Central is drawn to welding for several reasons.

Her father had initially planned on going into welding himself before Hannah was born but ended up taking a job with the veterans affairs. So there’s a certain bond about the craft between father and daughter. Then there’s the other reason — burning metal is just fun.

While Moore was introduced to welding by her father, her first hands-on experience with it came after she began taking classes for it at the Madison County Area Technology Center. Soon after starting those classes, the teenager found herself going above and beyond in her pursuits.

“I like to play with fire. So I thought ‘Ooh, let’s try welding!’ And one thing led to another,” Moore said. “We offer night classes two days a week from 3:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., I’m here the whole time plus two hours for class during the day.”

According to Moore, she spends roughly 27 to 30 hours a week welding at the ATC center. The work isn’t just fun for her, it is rewarding too.

“I enjoy a good challenge, so every time we finish one thing, we start on something completely new. It’s constantly grabbing my attention — so I’m trying to figure out how this works and make it perfect,” Moore said.

There are several different styles of welding taught at the ATC including TIG gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), Stick shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), and MIG gas metal arc welding. Moore has worked in every type of these styles and has a favorite. She elaborated on some of the differences between the programs.

“My favorite is learning how to TIG weld on aluminum. TIG is really elaborate — I have a filler rod in one hand, a torch in the other, and a pedal I control everything with. I constantly move. Whereas with stick I just hold the stinger and go up on whatever I’m welding on,” Moore said.

There’s only one other girl currently in the welding classes with Moore. She reflected on the dynamic of being one of the only women in a class full of men.

“There’s another girl in the class, Haley,” Moore said. “(The guys) do whatever I tell them to do, so I can’t complain,” Moore said.

When Moore said the boys do what she tells them to do, she really means it. As she holds an aide position in the class assisting her other students and doing several other duties.

“Whenever we run out of oxygen, I go change. When someone asks questions about how we do something, I’m there. I watch kids weld, I’ll grab their hand and help them. I do have to prioritize my time a lot more to help some of the other kids,” Moore said.

Moore’s instructors have praised the 17-year-old for her work ethic and welding skill. Her teachers at Madison Central even work around her schedule to give her more time in the shop to weld. Madison County ATC Principal Beth Engle praised Moore and the benefits of taking vocational classes.

“We’re so happy that Hannah and all the students here have been able to find the ATC center — because we believe that the education and technical skills they’re attaining here combined with the academic skills they’re getting at their high school are going to give them a serious advantage going into their careers,” Engle said. “Hannah is certainly learning those technical skills. She’s a shining star at this school and is going to have a great career.”

In a few weeks, Moore will be taking several tests at the ATC in order to get welding certifications that will allow her to work in the field. She is one of the lucky few who not only knows what she wants to do when she gets out of school but loves it too.

“I want to go into a welding factory and see where it goes from there. I always wanted to do it since I was in middle school, but once I started taking these classes I realized I’m really good at it and then it turned into a career,” Moore said.