A ribbon cutting was held last week for The Highlander Hotel Radford, the six-story hotel and conference center overlooks the Radford University campus and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The hotel includes a rooftop restaurant, The Bee & Butter as well as numerous other amenities. The $40 million hotel project the product of a public-private partnership with the university, its foundation, design firm Blur Workshop, Preston Hollow Capital, S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and Aimbridge Hospitality. Construction began in April 2021 and was completed in April 2023. The hotel is scheduled to open for full business this week.