Jean Ayite, left, and Nick Smith of Southwest Virginia Moving and Storage load a wrapped glass display case onto a moving van Thursday for transport to the Montgomery Museum's new location in downtown Christiansburg. The moving company donated its services for the project. The museum will be housed in a former bank building at the corner of Main Street and South Franklin.
HISTORY ON THE MOVE
- Matt Gentry
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prosecutor described how Adam Richard Hodge used a sharp objects to inflict scars, how he clubbed one boy with a gun, and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.
The first half of Virginia Tech's spring game at Lane Stadium on Saturday was the Grant Wells show...
Virginia Tech football had two players enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, details here...
Montgomery County schools recently axed warm-up shirts worn by the girls lacrosse team at Blacksburg High School, because of a three-word slogan. It raises this question: Could any message win the school system’s approval?
BLACKSBURG – Star alumni strolling the sidelines along with the new Virginia Tech coach.
A Roanoke woman was killed in a crash early Friday on U.S. 220 in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.
"It's a special group," said John Szefc, whose team upset Miami twice last week.
Roanoke’s largest law firm has a Hollywood connection.
The Roanoke Rescue Mission now allows homeless people to have drop-in visits every night of the week — and not just during cold weather.
A yearslong civil dispute involving Roanoke County, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and some county residents is scheduled to be heard …