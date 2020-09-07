Hokies close in on full 2021 signing class

Virginia Tech got a verbal commitment over Labor Day weekend from Jack Hollifield.

The younger brother of Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield out of Shelby High School in North Carolina had a dozen scholarship offers, including from Appalachian State, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

He played linebacker for Shelby last year — he had 164 tackles last season (63 solo) with 24 tackles for a loss and nine sacks — but Tech recruited him as a tight end.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, the three-star recruit is the No. 559-ranked prospect in 2021.

Hollifield gives Tech 22 verbal commitments for the 2021 signing class, and he’s the 20th pledge since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down any kind of in-person interaction between coaches and recruits.

The NCAA hasn’t given any hints about when the dead period that’s been in place since March will be lifted. The organization has extended it multiple times, with the most recent extension running through Sept. 30.

That leaves major unknowns on the recruiting trail in the month ahead, with early signing day still scheduled for Dec. 16. Tech coach Justin Fuente said in May there was a “tremendous sense of uneasiness” of how it would unfold and he worried there would be a flurry of movement once things opened back up.

Tech already has had three high-profile players de-commit from May to June.

While the Hokies have room to add three more players to the class — defensive tackle remains a major positive of need — the coaching staff is working diligently to keep the current commitments in the fold.