Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley opts out of 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley on Wednesday said he has opted out of the 2020 season.

Farley sent a video explaining his decision to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. His message was released by Schefter on Twitter shortly before the ACC announced a massive overhaul of its 2020 football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic The coronavius also played a roll in Farley’s decision.

“After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Farley said surrounded by his father, Robert, and brother Joshua. “I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt outs going in football right now.

“I tragically lost my mother Robin Jan. 2, 2018, to an illness, and I cannot afford to lose another parent or loved one. Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I can’t ignore what’s going in my heart. I must make the decision that brings me the most peace. Thank you Virginia Tech, my coaches, my teammates and anybody that has supported me in the past.”

The decision was quite sudden. Farley participated in a walk-through practice in Blacksburg on Tuesday afternoon.

He was named to the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Bednarik Award (nation’s top defensive player) and Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) this month.

Farley was named first-team All-ACC last year with a league-leading 16 passes defended, and he ranked second in the conference with four interceptions.