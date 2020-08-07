Hokies defensive end TyJuan Garbutt expected to miss 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is down another defensive starter heading into camp.

The Hokies originally were expected to return all but one defensive starter from the 2019 season before receiving news last week that first-team All-ACC defensive back Caleb Farley was opting out of the season.

Before the team’s first practice on Friday, Tech coach Justin Fuente added a second name to the list when he announced that the Hokies will likely be without defensive end TyJuan Garbutt as the Fredericksburg native remains at home dealing with a family issue.

“This is non-COVID, certainly non-discipline related,” Fuente said. “This is a family matter, a personal family matter that he’s having to deal with. I do not know — he’s still on scholarship, he’s going to go to school this fall. I do not know if he’ll play. It’s a fairly serious deal with his family.”

Garbutt had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and eight quarterback hurries.

He dealt with a collarbone injury early in the year after being taken out on what the coaching staff thought was an illegal blindside block in the team’s season-opener against Boston College. He left the game after the second offensive series and missed the next two games.

Virginia Tech has struggled generating a consistent pass rush off the edge in recent seasons, but Fuente hopes the addition of grad transfer Justus Reed will help shore up the team’s depth at the position even if Garbutt isn’t able to play in 2020.