Hokies defensive end TyJuan Garbutt expected to miss 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is down another defensive starter heading into camp.
The Hokies originally were expected to return all but one defensive starter from the 2019 season before receiving news last week that first-team All-ACC defensive back Caleb Farley was opting out of the season.
Before the team’s first practice on Friday, Tech coach Justin Fuente added a second name to the list when he announced that the Hokies will likely be without defensive end TyJuan Garbutt as the Fredericksburg native remains at home dealing with a family issue.
“This is non-COVID, certainly non-discipline related,” Fuente said. “This is a family matter, a personal family matter that he’s having to deal with. I do not know — he’s still on scholarship, he’s going to go to school this fall. I do not know if he’ll play. It’s a fairly serious deal with his family.”
Garbutt had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and eight quarterback hurries.
He dealt with a collarbone injury early in the year after being taken out on what the coaching staff thought was an illegal blindside block in the team’s season-opener against Boston College. He left the game after the second offensive series and missed the next two games.
Virginia Tech has struggled generating a consistent pass rush off the edge in recent seasons, but Fuente hopes the addition of grad transfer Justus Reed will help shore up the team’s depth at the position even if Garbutt isn’t able to play in 2020.
Reed had 12.5 sacks in 2019 along with 42 tackles (30 solo) and 19 tackles for loss last season. He was the first Youngstown State player to earn first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors since 2016. The Hokies defensive ends combined for 11 sacks in 2018.
He signed out of high school with Florida back in 2014 and received two extra years of eligibility for season-ending injuries he suffered in 2016 (knee) and 2018 (torn Achilles).
Fuente still hopes to bring the young defensive ends the team signed this year — Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten, Derrell Bailey and Justin Beadles — along at their own pace.
“I feel OK,” Fuente said. “We’ll see what happens with the young ends. I still feel OK about where we’re at. You ask me in a week and I may feel differently.”
Tech will also be without defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham this season. Cunningham suffered what Fuente described as a “serious” Achilles injury during the offseason and plans on rehabbing at home while attending classes. Cunningham redshirted last season as a junior college transfer out of Hutchinson Community College.
The Georgia native played in two games last season and made one tackle. He missed time coming out of fall came dealing with plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the tissue running across the bottom of the feet.
There are two lingering personnel issues as Tech opens camp.
The Hokies are still waiting for the NCAA to rule on Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligible. New teammates Brock Hoffman and Braxton Burmeister had their waivers for immediate eligibility denied last year.
Fuente is also waiting for tight end signee Wilfried Pene to report to camp. Pene, a native of France, traveled home right before travel restrictions were put in place back in March. He has been unable to return to the U.S., but the staff helping him through the process are optimistic he will arrive this semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!