Hokies football coach says COVID-19 cases on team are "in line" with general student population

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was as forthcoming as he’s been since the COVID-19 pandemic began during a virtual press conference on Wednesday about how the virus is impacting his team.

He spoke openly about the program dealing with positive cases — the athletic department has declined to release the number of positive cases for student-athletes during the pandemic — and called it a growing concern given the spike in cases across Blacksburg and Virginia Tech campus.

“We are in line with them, before there were students, we had very few cases,” Fuente said. “I’m not blaming it on the students, it’s just a fact. People have come back to campus and there’s more people around, more traffic in the streets and longer lines at Chipotle. It’s just part of the deal.”

Virginia Tech reported 157 positive cases last week (1,012 tests) with a positivity rate of 15.5%. Tech president Tim Sands said in a statement the university would consider scaling back operations if the number of new cases doesn’t “stabilize and decline.”

Fuente said the majority of cases Tech has dealt with since players returned to campus back in early June have been asymptomatic. The team hasn’t had a whole position group sidelined with COVID-19, but practice hasn’t been business as usual.

“To say things change every day — who we’ve got, who you don’t got — would be an accurate statement,” Fuente said.

An outbreak at N.C. State already pushed back Tech’s would-be opener by two weeks. The Hokies now open the season with Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium. Fuente chose his words carefully when asked if the Hokies could have played the game this week with who was available for practice on Wednesday.