You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hokies get commitment from 3-star Tennessee receiver
0 comments

Hokies get commitment from 3-star Tennessee receiver

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Tray Curry on Tuesday.

“My time,” he wrote on a short Instagram post.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is the No. 13-ranked prospect in Tennessee. He’s the No. 65-ranked receiver in the 2021 class and No. 421 overall. He’s the second highest recruit in Tech’s class behind recently committed defensive back DJ Harvey.

The rising senior from Bradley Center High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, has 15 scholarship offers including ones from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Virginia, Auburn, Memphis, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Tech offered Curry way back in August 2018, and he visited campus for the Notre Dame game at Lane Stadium a few months later.

The Hokies have signed two other players from Tennessee — offensive lineman Walker Culver (2018) and defensive end Derrell Bailey (2020) — during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.

Tech has added three players to its 2021 class in July and now has 14 verbal commits overall.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
CASEY: Trump-appointed Patrick Henry grad garners attention with eyebrow-raising tweets
News

CASEY: Trump-appointed Patrick Henry grad garners attention with eyebrow-raising tweets

Merritt Corrigan graduated from Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School in 2012. Now she's a Trump-appointee in what sounds like a high-ranking job at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Recently she's made the news with a slew of controversial tweets she sent in 2019 and 2020. Those lambast liberal democracy, marriage equality, feminism, women in politics, birth control and more.

Fowler, Seth
Obituaries

Fowler, Seth

April 13, 1991 July 8, 2020 Seth Fowler was taken from this Earth to be with the Creator on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was with us for 29 yea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News