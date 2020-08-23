Hokies' ‘grown-up’ offensive line ready to take center stage

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had some depth concerns as fall camp got underway earlier this month.
The coaching staff monitored the transfer portal and moved quickly to add productive FCS grad transfers at positions of need .
One group that didn’t need any reinforcements was Tech’s offensive line.
“There’s still a long way to go, but that group’s pretty talented,” Fuente said earlier this month about the unit.
The Hokies’ offensive line has a notable amount of experience — more than 100 combined career starts — and Fuente praised the group’s versatility after only one week of practice. Outside of the team’s returning starting tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Luke Tenuta, everyone is working out at multiple positions.
“We’re moving a lot of people around,” Fuente said. “If we’re going to play this season, we’ve got to be prepared to have guys flexible. We have moved all of those inside guys around.”
A good example of that is at center, where Brock Hoffman and Bryan Hudson are battling it out for the starting job. Hoffman and Hudson have both taken reps all along the interior and even got some work at tackle.
Hoffman started double-digit games at both center and guard during his time at Coastal Carolina. Hudson made 10 starts as a true freshman last year at center after starting out fall camp at guard.
Hudson was one of three freshmen starters for Virginia Tech last year — alongside Tenuta and Doug Nester — and they all returned to campus from the long COVID-19 layoff having done all the homework they received from strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart.
While Tech hasn’t updated its roster with players’ current measurements, Fuente noted their individual improvements.
“Doug Nester no longer looks like a freshman,” Fuente said. “He looks like an adult. Luke Tenuta no longer looks like a baseball player. He looks like a starting right tackle in the ACC,” Fuente said. “ Those young guys don’t look like young guys anymore. They’re still young in their careers, but they look like real grown-ups.”
Tech’s depth up front will give 2020 signees Parker Clements and Kaden Moore time to develop. Clements opened camp working at right tackle, while Moore is taking reps at right guard.
Clements, who was a three-star out of Lugoff-Elgin High School in South Carolina, was one of only two high-school signees to enroll early. He knew it would take some time to get on the field before signing with the team in December given the talent on Tech’s roster.
“I know I’ve got a lot to learn and I have to grow into my body,” Clements said. “I need to learn how to get on their level. I know there is a lot to learn and develop and stuff. I definitely get that it’s a process, especially as an offensive linemen.”
