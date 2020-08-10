Hokies push forward as college football's short-term future remains in limbo

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was back on the practice field on Sunday afternoon as reports from multiple national outlets painted a bleak picture for the fall.
By dinner time on Monday, the number of FBS football members who had opted out of the fall season had doubled — The Mountain West Conference became the second Group of Five conference to cancel its fall sports, joining the Mid-American Conference, which made the same call over the weekend. In addition, Conference USA member and one of four FBS schools in Virginia, Old Dominion, also opted out, following independent UConn.
Also on Monday night, the Big Ten’s presidents were meeting to discuss the status of their conference’s sports. On Friday not to start full-contact practice in pads until further notice.
At Virginia Tech, the Hokies are moving forward for now, and players found a glimmer of hope with the start of fall camp and the ACC rolling out the conference’s 2020 schedule last week.
After months of uncertainty, the quick reversal would be a blow to the team’s psyche.
“These kids and coaches both become creatures of habit and structure and to say that we haven’t had that would be an understatement,” Fuente said. “I sensed a little more energy and, I don’t know if relief is the right word, excitement, or a little more anxiety level that we actually knew a name on a schedule and not just a date. To me, that was the biggest thing.”
Tech’s players quickly got behind the #WeWantToPlay movement that came together on Sunday night. A group of players that included at least someone from each Power 5 conference got together and put a statement expressing their collective desire to play this fall. Among those who started the movement was Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the current front-runner to be the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021.
The first Hokies player to promote the #WeWantToPlay hashtag was Tre Turner. He was joined on Monday by numerous teammates — veterans and newcomers alike — including Brock Hoffman, Khalil Herbert, Jalen Holston, Marco Lee, Luke Tenuta, Jesse Hanson, Austin Cannon, John Parker Romo, Zion Debose and Justus Reed.
According to a team spokesperson, the team’s practice schedule for the week hadn’t changed as of Monday afternoon.
Tech is scheduled to practice in shells (shoulder pads and helmets) on Tuesday and Wednesday with the first full-contact practice of the fall scheduled for Friday.
The coaching staff spent much of their time in recent months putting every aspect of that practice plan under a microscope before opening fall camp last week. Their top priority was creating a safe atmosphere to practice and mitigate any possible transmission of COVID-19 among players.
Tech’s athletic department put strict COVID-19 protocols in place while Fuente and his staff made wide-ranging changes to the team’s practice routine.
“I’m always trying to find a problem and bring it up to Mike [Goforth] to see if we are OK,” Fuente said on Friday. “That’s a little different approach than you usually take. You usually know exactly what you are going to do, where you are going to be and how it’s all going to work. It’s been an added Rubik’s Cube.”
One element of that was having his staff examine video of last year’s fall camp to track the amount of contact there was for each position in a two-hour practice. Fuente examined the data with chief medical officer Mark Rogers and Goforth, associate director of athletics for sports medicine, to decide where to make changes.
“I was personally shocked at how low those numbers actually were,” Fuente said. “I think everybody thinks, me included, that football’s just played in a big pile, and it wasn’t like that. The numbers were, I thought they’d be a lot higher than they were.”
Tech coaches also put a lot of time into implementing social distancing measures for every practice period, which required making changes to everything from the team’s stretching routine, to how players interacted (between plays and drills). The coaches are even using spacers to slide between kids to show during practice.
“We are always preaching together, together, together and now when we are together we are saying away, away, away,” Fuente said. “It’s totally contradictory to everything we talk about. They’ve done a good job.”
