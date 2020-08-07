Hokies running back Cole Beck turns his attention exclusively to track and field

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Cole Beck is hanging up his cleats.

He’s still using his spikes, however.

Tech coach Justin Fuente made the announcement before the Hokies opened camp on Friday afternoon.

“He’s got some very lofty goal in regards to his track career,” Fuente said.

He was sidelined in the fall with a collarbone injury and wasn’t expected to participate in spring practice for a second straight year as he competed in track and field.

Beck, a multiple-season All-Timesland selection in football and the 2017 and 2018 All-Timesland Boys Athlete of the Year, was part of the 400 meter relay team that finished second in the 2019 ACC men’s outdoor championships and also finished fourth place in the 100 meters (a personal record of 10.22 seconds). Tech edged out Virginia for the 2019 ACC outdoor title.

Beck was fourth in the 60 meters (6.68 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (21.16) in the 2020 ACC indoor championships. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the conference to cancel all spring sports.

Beck was a three-star signee in 2018 coming out of Blacksburg High School where as a senior he rushed for 1,375 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in the regular season. According to 247 Sports, he was the No. 16 ranked player in the state. He picked Virginia Tech over Pitt and North Carolina.

He said the opportunity to play both sports factored into his decision at the time and his strong relationship with Tech’s track and field staff helped the Hokies land him. Beck was a three-time VHSL state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash at Blacksburg High School.