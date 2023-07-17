Area
Golf
Hole-in-One
Blue Hills Golf Course
Alex Chocklett, age 10 – July 7, No. 2, 90 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Aiden Mitchell, Jeremy Simmons, Kristen Simmons.
