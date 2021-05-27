 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holmes chosen to lead regional commission
0 comments

Holmes chosen to lead regional commission

The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission on Thursday chose Jeremy Holmes to be its next executive director.

Holmes is to start July 1 and receive yearly pay of $100,000. He released his salary in a brief Roanoke Times interview.

The 44-year-old Holmes is a 15-year commission employee. He serves as associate executive director and directs RIDE Solutions.

He will succeed Wayne Strickland, who announced his retirement after 42 years.

Members of the commission are the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke, the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem and the towns of Clifton Forge, Rocky Mount and Vinton.

— Jeff Sturgeon

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert