Holmes chosen to lead regional commission

The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission on Thursday chose Jeremy Holmes to be its next executive director.
Holmes is to start July 1 and receive yearly pay of $100,000. He released his salary in a brief Roanoke Times interview.
The 44-year-old Holmes is a 15-year commission employee. He serves as associate executive director and directs RIDE Solutions.
He will succeed Wayne Strickland, who announced his retirement after 42 years.
Members of the commission are the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke, the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem and the towns of Clifton Forge, Rocky Mount and Vinton.
— Jeff Sturgeon