How Virginia compares

On July 1, Virginia joins 18 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana. Here’s a quick comparison to laws in some of the states that border Virginia and to a few others that legalized earlier.
Virginia
• Adults may possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Possession from an ounce to a pound is subject to a civil penalty of up to $25. More than a pound is a felony.
• Each household is allowed to cultivate up to four plants.
• Marijuana cannot be used in public, not can it be bought or sold for recreational use. Adults may share small amounts in private.
Washington, D.C.
• May possess up to 2 ounces at home or grow up to six plants. More than 2 ounces is a misdemeanor.
• Public use is a misdemeanor that could carry a penalty of up to 60 days in jail or a fine of up to $500.
• Sale is illegal. Some businesses offer marijuana as a gift or bonus to accompany other purchases.
Maryland
• Possessing less than 10 grams is a civil offense that carries a fine of up to $100. Up to 50 pounds is a misdemeanor.
• Public use is a civil offense that can bring a fine of up to $500.
• Distribution is illegal.
West Virginia
• Possessing any amount is a misdemeanor with penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
• Distribution is illegal.
North Carolina
• Possessing less than a half-ounce for personal use is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $200.
• Distribution is illegal.
Colorado
• May possess up to 2 ounces and grow up to six plants.
• Public display or use of up to 2 ounces is a petty offense with a fine of up to $100.
• Retail sales are licensed.
California
• May possess up to 1 ounce and grow up to six plants.
• Retail sales are licensed.
Each of these states (and district) has additional rules for medical marijuana.
Sources: NORML; Ballotpedia; Code of Washington, D.C.; office of Gov. Ralph Northam