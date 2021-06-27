 Skip to main content
How Virginia compares
On July 1, Virginia joins 18 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana. Here’s a quick comparison to laws in some of the states that border Virginia and to a few others that legalized earlier.

Virginia

• Adults may possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Possession from an ounce to a pound is subject to a civil penalty of up to $25. More than a pound is a felony.

• Each household is allowed to cultivate up to four plants.

• Marijuana cannot be used in public, not can it be bought or sold for recreational use. Adults may share small amounts in private.

Washington, D.C.

• May possess up to 2 ounces at home or grow up to six plants. More than 2 ounces is a misdemeanor.

• Public use is a misdemeanor that could carry a penalty of up to 60 days in jail or a fine of up to $500.

• Sale is illegal. Some businesses offer marijuana as a gift or bonus to accompany other purchases.

Maryland

• Possessing less than 10 grams is a civil offense that carries a fine of up to $100. Up to 50 pounds is a misdemeanor.

• Public use is a civil offense that can bring a fine of up to $500.

• Distribution is illegal.

West Virginia

• Possessing any amount is a misdemeanor with penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Distribution is illegal.

North Carolina

• Possessing less than a half-ounce for personal use is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $200.

• Distribution is illegal.

Colorado

• May possess up to 2 ounces and grow up to six plants.

• Public display or use of up to 2 ounces is a petty offense with a fine of up to $100.

• Retail sales are licensed.

California

• May possess up to 1 ounce and grow up to six plants.

• Retail sales are licensed.

Each of these states (and district) has additional rules for medical marijuana.

Sources: NORML; Ballotpedia; Code of Washington, D.C.; office of Gov. Ralph Northam

 

