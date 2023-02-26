The Happy Hog restaurant plans to open in Pearisburg in three to four weeks, one of a number of new and new-ish businesses that a chamber of commerce official said are expanding the local economy.

Resturant owner Matthew Mitchell, 35, has cooked since his teenage years. He also has extensive experience in restaurant management and has focused his time recently on meeting building code requirements for the leased space on Main Street, he said.

On the menu will be “scratch-made Southern cooking,” including pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and collard greens, he said.

Giles County’s business community “is growing right now. We have several new businesses each year open up. Most of those are successful and stay open,” said Cathy Clark, who directs the Giles County Chamber of Commerce.

They include Mountain Blossom Flowers, a florist, and Simply Charming Boutique, which carries women and children’s clothing and accessories, Clark said. Tidal Wave Seafood in Narrows, which opened last summer, and Sugar + Flour, a Pearisburg cafe, are among the relatively new restaurants, she said.

On the negative side, Pearisburg is also mourning the loss of a longtime local restaurant, Friends and Family, which was destroyed by fire early Tuesday.

Ridge View Bank opens Salem branch

Ridge View Bank is making good on plans to establish a presence in the regional banking market.

Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank launched Ridge View Bank in Roanoke as a CNB division in 2021. The Salem branch, its first, opened on Feb. 13 and another branch is planned this spring at Smith Mountain Lake, the company said.

These branches will be staffed with tellers but also offer an electronic teller machine in the lobby and two in drive-through lanes. Customers using an electronic teller machine can push a button to summon a remote agent to the screen.

Official plan to begin building a 17,000-square-foot corporate headquarters with a branch on Franklin Road, using the site formerly occupied by Red Lobster, this year.

A temporary downtown loan office is still open.

Fink’s upgrades stores

Roanoke County-based Fink’s Jewelers announced upgrades to enlarge its Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond stores, to 8,000 square feet.

These will be the largest showrooms in the chain, which opened in 1930 and operates 10 locations. An 11th location is under construction in Franklin, Tennessee, spokeswoman Lindsey Sinozich said.

In Richmond, the company is building a new store located in a new retail center to be called West Village. Its present store in Short Pump Town Center will relocate to the new building when it’s finished. In Raleigh, crews will enlarge the Fink’s at North Hills Shopping Center, the announcement said.

Got a quarter?

AAA Mid-Atlantic offered a motorist safety tip.

“Slip an upside-down quarter between your tire grooves and look at Washington’s head. If you can see all of it, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.”