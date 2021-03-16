 Skip to main content
In the region: Radford squashes VMI in baseball
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

LEXINGTON — Will Harless had three hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Radford baseball team to a 12-3 win over VMI on Tuesday.

Radford (8-7), which led 8-0 midway through the fourth, banged out 16 hits.

Straton Podaras had three hits and scored three runs for the Highlanders.

Trey Morgan had two hits and two RBIs for the Keydets (3-9), while Justin Starke had two hits and scored a run.

BASEBALL

UNC Greensboro 7, No. 25 Va. Tech 2

BLACKSBURG — Corey Rosier had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Spartans (11-5) past the Hokies (9-6).

UNCG improved to 3-6 in the all-time series.

Cade Swisher and two hits and one RBI for Tech.

Ferrum 9, Averett 8, 10 innings

FERRUM — Ozzie Torres scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to give the Panthers (3-6) a win over the Cougars (1-8).

Torres had three hits and scored three runs, while Benjamin Thomas had two hits and two RBIs.

FOOTBALL

VMI in 2nd poll

VMI (3-0) cracked its second poll in as many days Tuesday.

The Keydets were ranked No. 18 in the first FCS coaches Top 25 poll of the season Tuesday.

They were ranked No. 19 in the FCS media poll Monday, when they cracked an FCS poll for the first time ever.

James Madison tops both polls.

