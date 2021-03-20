In the region: UVa wins NCAA women's swimming crown

Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, the No. 2 seed at 125, bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to beat No. 12 seed Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern 9-7 in overtime Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He beat No. 17 seed Kilian Cardinale of West Virginia 4-3 later Friday night. On Saturday, Latona lost 5-4 to No. 4 seed Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan and wound up in the fifth-place match. No. 7 seed Taylor LaMont of Utah Valley beat Latona 4-1, so Latona finished sixth.

Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to beat No. 24 seed Rocky Jordan of Ohio State 2-0 to clinch All-America honors Friday night. He lost 7-5 to No. 11 seed Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State later Friday night, so he wound up in the seventh-place match. He beat No. 3 seed Lou Deprez of Binghamton 6-3 on Saturday to finish seventh.

UVa's Louie Hayes, the No. 10 seed at 133, bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to pin No. 19 seed Chance Rich of Cal State Bakersfield in 2:10 to clinch All-America honors Friday night. He lost 8-4 to No. 9 seed Michael McGee of Arizona State later Friday night, so he wound up in the seventh-place match. No. 8 seed Chris Cannon of Northwestern beat Hayes 11-3 on Saturday, so Hayes finished eighth.

BASEBALL

No. 13 Va. Tech 11, Clemson 3