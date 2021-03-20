In the region: UVa wins NCAA women's swimming crown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia won the NCAA women's swimming and diving team championship for the first time Saturday.
UVa finished the four-day meet with 491 points, becoming the first ACC women's swimming and diving team to claim the NCAA crown. North Carolina State was second with 354 points.
Virginia Tech was 21st out of 38 teams.
UVa's Paige Madden won the 1,650-yard freestyle (15;41.86) Saturday for her third individual title of the meet.
Tech's Emma Atkinson was fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:50.43), with UVa's Reilly Tiltmann fifth. Both earned All-America honors.
UVa's Kate Douglass was second in the 100 freestyle (school-record 46.30).
Virginia's Ella Nelson took second in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.35), with teammate Alex Walsh fifth and teammate Alexis Wenger seventh.
UVa's Abby Harter was sixth in the 200 butterfly.
UVa took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
WRESTLING
Tech's Myers 3rd at NCAAs
ST. LOUIS — Three Hokies and one Cavalier earned All-America honors as the NCAA championships.
Tech's Korbin Myers, the No. 3 seed at 133, bounced back from his semifinal loss Friday night to beat No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois 8-5 on Saturday to advance to the third-place match. No. 4 seed Austin DeSanto of Iowa beat Myers 10-6, so Myers wound up fourth.
Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, the No. 2 seed at 125, bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to beat No. 12 seed Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern 9-7 in overtime Friday night to clinch All-America honors. He beat No. 17 seed Kilian Cardinale of West Virginia 4-3 later Friday night. On Saturday, Latona lost 5-4 to No. 4 seed Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan and wound up in the fifth-place match. No. 7 seed Taylor LaMont of Utah Valley beat Latona 4-1, so Latona finished sixth.
Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to beat No. 24 seed Rocky Jordan of Ohio State 2-0 to clinch All-America honors Friday night. He lost 7-5 to No. 11 seed Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State later Friday night, so he wound up in the seventh-place match. He beat No. 3 seed Lou Deprez of Binghamton 6-3 on Saturday to finish seventh.
UVa's Louie Hayes, the No. 10 seed at 133, bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to pin No. 19 seed Chance Rich of Cal State Bakersfield in 2:10 to clinch All-America honors Friday night. He lost 8-4 to No. 9 seed Michael McGee of Arizona State later Friday night, so he wound up in the seventh-place match. No. 8 seed Chris Cannon of Northwestern beat Hayes 11-3 on Saturday, so Hayes finished eighth.
BASEBALL
No. 13 Va. Tech 11, Clemson 3
CLEMSON, S.C. — Fritz Genther had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs as the Hokies (10-7, 6-5 ACC) bounced back from a Friday night loss to even the series with the Tigers.
Radford 12, Presbyterian 5
RADFORD — Straton Podras went 4-for-4 and had one RBI to lead the Highlanders (9-8, 4-4 Big South) to a win.
VMI splits twinbill
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — VMI (5-11, 1-2 SoCon) split a doubleheader with East Tennessee State, winning the first game 6-3 and losing the nightcap 7-2.
JT Inskeep hit a solo homer in the ninth to give VMI a 4-3 lead in Game 1.
Roanoke sweeps doubleheader
The host Maroons (9-4, 3-1 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Hampden-Sydney, winning the first game 13-5 and the nightcap 9-1.
Cale Agee had three hits and five RBIs in Game 1, while Carter Plunkett had four hits and two RBIs in Game 2.
Ferrum splits twin bill
HARRISONBURG — Ferrum (4-8, 2-2 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Eastern Mennonite, winning the first game 12-3 and losing the nightcap 12-6.
Clayton Michael had three hits and two RBIs in Game 1.
SOFTBALL
No. 18 Va. Tech splits twin bill
BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (14-4, 9-4 ACC) split a doubleheader with Pittsburgh, losing the first game 5-3 but winning the second game 5-0.
Keely Rochard pitched a one-hitter in Game 2, striking out 19 and walking one.
UVa splits doubleheader
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia (7-14, 3-12 ACC) split a doubleheader with N.C. State, winning the first game 4-2 but losing the nightcap 6-4.
UVa's Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had one hit and scored a run in Game 1.
State's Sydney Nester (Carroll County) got the win in Game 2.
Radford sweeps Bucs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Radford (8-13, 2-1) swept a doubleheader from Charleston Southern, winning the first game 14-1 and the nightcap 5-3.
Skyler DeHart (Auburn High School) won both games in the circle.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 9 UVa 14, Robert Morris 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Payton Cormier scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers (6-2) to a win.
No. 18 W&L 8, Roanoke 7
Tommy MacCowatt scored with 7:09 left to give the Generals (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the host Maroons (2-2, 1-1).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 3 W&L 8, Mary Washington 3
FREDERICKSBURG — Christina Cavallo scored three goals to lead the Generals (4-0) to a win.
Ferrum 17, Sweet Briar 4
FERRUM — Kaitlyn Harley scored four goals to lead the Panthers (5-3) to a win.
SVU 12, Bridgewater 10
BRIDGEWATER — Alissa Johnson of the Knights (5-2) scored with 6:32 left to give SVU an 11-10 lead.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Va. Tech 3, William and Mary 0
BLACKSBURG — Emily Gray scored twice to lead the Hokies (7-8) to a win.
MEN'S SOCCER
Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 1, 2 OT
BRIDGEWATER — Enzo Guercio scored five minutes into the second overtime period to give the Panthers (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) a win.
FOOTBALL
Ferrum 33, SVU 28
BUENA VISA — J'Sean Dupuy scored on an 11-yard run with 1:15 left to give the Panthers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) a win over the Knights (0-3, 0-3) on Friday night.