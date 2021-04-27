In the region: Virginia beats Liberty in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kyle Teel belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Virginia baseball team a 6-5 comeback win over Liberty on Tuesday.

The Flames (27-11) led 5-0 after two innings, but UVa (20-19) scored two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to tie the game.

Brendan Rivoli hit a two-RBI single in the seventh to tie the game at 5. He finished with two hits and three RBIs.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hokies, Cavs honored

Virginia Tech senior midfielder Paige Petty (41 goals, three assists) has been named to the All-ACC first team.

Tech's Emma Crooks (30 goals, four assists) and UVa's Annie Dyson (21 goals, eight assists) and Meredith Chapman (20 caused turnovers) made the second team.

Virginia Tech's Whitney Liebler (14 goals, seven assists) and UVa's Mackenzie Hoeg (17 goals, eight assists) and Maggie Bostain (13 goals, five assists) made the all-freshman team.

Knights cited

Southern Virginia's Alissa Johnson (42 goals, 14 assists) and Chloe Mitchell (22 goals, 10 assists) were named to the All-Coast 2 Coast Conference second team.