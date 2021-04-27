In the region: Virginia beats Liberty in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kyle Teel belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Virginia baseball team a 6-5 comeback win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Flames (27-11) led 5-0 after two innings, but UVa (20-19) scored two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to tie the game.
Brendan Rivoli hit a two-RBI single in the seventh to tie the game at 5. He finished with two hits and three RBIs.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hokies, Cavs honored
Virginia Tech senior midfielder Paige Petty (41 goals, three assists) has been named to the All-ACC first team.
Tech's Emma Crooks (30 goals, four assists) and UVa's Annie Dyson (21 goals, eight assists) and Meredith Chapman (20 caused turnovers) made the second team.
Virginia Tech's Whitney Liebler (14 goals, seven assists) and UVa's Mackenzie Hoeg (17 goals, eight assists) and Maggie Bostain (13 goals, five assists) made the all-freshman team.
Knights cited
Southern Virginia's Alissa Johnson (42 goals, 14 assists) and Chloe Mitchell (22 goals, 10 assists) were named to the All-Coast 2 Coast Conference second team.
FOOTBALL
Ward picks Ball State
VMI senior defensive end Jordan Ward tweeted Tuesday that he has decided to transfer to Mid-American Conference member Ball State for his extra year of eligibility.
The NCAA granted all 2020 Division I fall-sports athletes an additional year of eligibility. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Ward needs to transfer to use his extra year.
Ward had 21 tackles and four sacks this spring.
Dressler recognized
Richmond senior linebacker and Covington High School graduate Tyler Dressler has been named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team for the second straight season.
He had 29 tackles, one sack and one interception this spring.