In the region: Virginia Tech coaches Young, Brooks honored

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young has been named the state Division I men’s basketball coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Tech’s Kenny Brooks earned the honor on the women’s basketball side.

Virginia’s Sam Hauser and VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland were named the state Division I co-men’s players of the year.

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma made the Division I all-state men’s first team, while the second team included UVa’s Jay Huff and VMI’s Greg Parham.

Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley was chosen the state Division I women’s player of the year.

Tech’s Aisha Sheppard made the first team.

SWIMMING

Gators hire Skinner

Ned Skinner has stepped down as the Hollins swimming coach to become the head coach and director of swimming for the Roanoke-based Virginia Gators club team.

Skinner succeeds Doug Fonder, who retired after 32 years steering the Gators.

Skinner served as the men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Virginia Tech for 20 years before resigning in 2018. He took the Hollins job in May 2019.