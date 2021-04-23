In the region: Virginia Tech coaches Young, Brooks honored

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young has been named the state Division I men’s basketball coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Tech’s Kenny Brooks earned the honor on the women’s basketball side.
Virginia’s Sam Hauser and VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland were named the state Division I co-men’s players of the year.
Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma made the Division I all-state men’s first team, while the second team included UVa’s Jay Huff and VMI’s Greg Parham.
Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley was chosen the state Division I women’s player of the year.
Tech’s Aisha Sheppard made the first team.
SWIMMING
Gators hire Skinner
Ned Skinner has stepped down as the Hollins swimming coach to become the head coach and director of swimming for the Roanoke-based Virginia Gators club team.
Skinner succeeds Doug Fonder, who retired after 32 years steering the Gators.
Skinner served as the men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Virginia Tech for 20 years before resigning in 2018. He took the Hollins job in May 2019.
Hollins has hired Aaron Green to replace Skinner. Green, a former Widener swimmer, has been a graduate assistant at Lynchburg since August 2019.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UVa 4, Duke 2
ROME, Ga. — Emma Navarro won in doubles and singles to help the fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Cavaliers (14-6) beat the fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Blue Devils (15-6) in an ACC quarterfinal Friday.
UVa will meet top-seeded North Carolina (24-0) on Saturday.
MEN’S TENNIS
UVa 4, Georgia Tech 3
ROME, Ga. — Jeffrey von der Schulenburg beat Andres Martin 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to give the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Cavaliers (19-2) a win over the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-9) in an ACC quarterfinal.
BASEBALL
UVa 9, Duke 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nic Kent had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (18-18, 10-15 ACC) past the Blue Devils (17-17, 8-14).
Radford splits twin bill
RADFORD — The Highlanders (17-15, 11-11 Big South) split a doubleheader with High Point, winning the first game 11-3 and losing the nightcap 7-5.
Garrett Matheny had three hits and one RBI for Radford in Game 1.
SOFTBALL
Radford splits doubleheader
RADFORD — The Highlanders (15-26, 8-6 Big South) split a doubleheader with Presbyterian, losing the first game 11-7 but winning the nightcap 1-0.
Jessie Marvin pitched a one-hit shutout in Game 2, striking out six and walking none.
Roanoke sweeps twin bill
The host Maroons (17-7, 10-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Randolph on Thursday night, winning the first game 9-1 in six innings and taking the nightcap 9-8.
Jada Karnes pitched a four-hitter for Roanoke in Game 1, while teammate Brooke Trapuzzano had three hits and four RBIs in Game 2.
MEN’S LACROSSE
W&L 28, Randolph 0
LEXINGTON — Justin Le scored four goals to lead the Generals (7-4, 6-1 ODAC) to a win Thursday night.