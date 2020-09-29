‘It was just a weight lifted’: Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman return a joyous moment

BLACKSBURG — Brian Hoffman isn’t one to let his emotions get the best of him, but even he had to take a moment to collect himself when he saw his son Brock come out of the tunnel at Lane Stadium on Saturday night carrying the American flag.

It was a long 673 days for the Hoffman family since the last time Brock Hoffman dressed for a game.

“It was like, holy cow, here we are, it’s finally here,” Brian Hoffman said. “When I saw him run out with the flag, it hit me really hard.”

The family was put through the wringer by the NCAA last season in Brock’s much-documented attempt to get a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Hoffman transferred to Tech from Coastal Carolina to be closer to his family in Statesville, North Carolina, with his mother still suffering from side effects after undergoing surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017.

The NCAA showed little sympathy for the family who had to provide extensive documentation and answer a series of personal questions related to his mother’s condition before it ultimately denied Hoffman’s waiver since the offensive lineman didn’t immediately request a transfer after her original diagnosis.