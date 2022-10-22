Tags
New synthetics are estimated to be several times more deadly than fentanyl, and show a worrying resistance to Narcan.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
The Roanoke Times found the legal battles through background searches.
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped on Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performa…
The family of Shawn Smith, who died in the November 2021 incident, filed a lawsuit last week against county police.
Baylor is a Virginia Tech recruit, while Prioleau's dad is a Tech assistant.
Overcrowding on the west concourse was a problem at the Sept. 22 home game, but the situation improved Saturday.
Back at the beginning of this month, Randall Wells, the poet/professor/philosopher from Floyd, offered me a genuine Rolodex watch as a bribe. …
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
Watch out for what might get thrown.
