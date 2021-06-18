Jefferson Forest turns back Blacksburg 3-2 in boys soccer, heads to state semifinal

At Jefferson Forest, the Cavaliers notched a spot in the upcoming Class 4 state tournament by defeating rival Blacksburg 3-2, getting goals from Landon Howard, Kyle Butcher and Zach Hinton to win the Region 4D championship and end the Bruins' season.

Howard scored in the fifth minute off an assist from Quinn Mackey for a 1-0 lead. Blacksburg (9-2-2) tied it off a goal from Isaac McPherson in the 17th minute. But JF (13-0) was relentless. Butcher knocked in a goal off the post in the 48th minute and Hinton took a pass from freshman Christian Kavana in the 55th minute and buried it for a 3-1 lead.

Blacksburg answered in the 64th with a goal from Diego Elias. The Bruins threatened in the closing seconds off a free kick from directly outside the box, but JF keeper Christian Hecker pushed it away and the final whistle blew roughly 20 seconds later.

The win was sweet revenge for Forest, which lost to Blacksburg 6-0 in the 2019 playoffs.

"The road to the state tournament will always go through Blacksburg," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "We've been preparing for this all year, for this moment."

He told his team not to get complacent when it took a 3-1 lead, knowing well Blacksburg's ability to swat away deficits.