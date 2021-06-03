Joan
Editorial: Virginia Parole Board released a man convicted of 56 felonies — and then he robbed another store
Virginia Democrats are making a grievous political mistake by acting as if the parole board scandal isn’t happening.
A freshman on the Virginia Tech football team has been arrested and accused of murder in a death discovered Tuesday night.
"We proved tonight we belong here," Pete D'Amour said.
The most recent clashes add another chapter to what has been a rocky past year for Christiansburg Town Council, with Councilwoman Johana Hicks often at the center of the rifts.
Virginia Military Institute has tolerated and not addressed “institutional racism and sexism,” and the institution should be held accountable …
Construction equipment is being strung together by cables to keep it from slipping downhill.
About 200 people rallied at Washington Park in Roanoke to mark a year since they rallied at the city police station to call for justice in the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The iconic Homeplace Restaurant, which has been closed since October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen.
Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA apologized for an anti-Muslim question one of its anchors addressed to a candidate during a televised debate Tuesday.
Nancy Renee Fridley seemed to be planning to abduct another boy in addition to Noah Gabriel Trout, a prosecutor said.