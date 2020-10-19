Kansas City tops Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le’Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack is already.
The rookie had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading the Chiefs to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.
Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games.
Darrel Williams scored on a 13-yard run to cap a nearly eight-minute, 82-yard drive that gave the Chiefs a 20-10 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter, effectively sealing the game.
Last week, Kansas City added another weapon to its high-powered offense by signing Bell a few days after he was cut by the New York Jets. Bell is expected to make his debut this weekend at Denver.
Sunday runback
49ers 24, Rams 16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy
Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead, giving San Francisco a 24-16 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Garoppolo got pulled at halftime last week in a 43-17 loss to Miami after struggling on a bum ankle, raising questions if the injury-riddled Niners (3-3) would be able to contend in the NFC West after back-to-back home losses to the Dolphins and Philadelphia.
But Garoppolo staked the Niners to a 21-6 halftime lead over the Rams (4-2) by relying mostly on short passes and connecting on TDs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Jets to trade veteran McLendon to Bucs
NEW YORK — The New York Jets agreed to terms on a trade that sent veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Tampa Bay also acquired New York’s 2023 seventh-round draft pick for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced terms of the trade.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan confirms torn ACL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.
Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.
