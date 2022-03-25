Tags
Detailed run down from Virginia Tech football's second spring practice, what does the early depth chart look like? How did the quarterbacks do? Who were the standouts? And more...
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A mixed-use plan, including a hotel, has been proposed for a site in the Hanging Rock area in Roanoke County, near the Salem line.
An issue at hand: Is the former superintendent being pay a severance and how much.
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is entering his sixth year of college and has yet to win the starting job, what kept him in Blacksburg? Google helped, but there was something much more important than that...
Growing cannabis, an activity which may have landed you in the slammer just a year ago, is now fully legal for home cultivation in Virginia.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
The $6.2 million infrastructure project is stalled, once again, by legal challenges.
Filed in federal court, the lawsuit seeks $19 million in damages against Lorstan Allen and other school officials.
Plus, the Tech baseball team will play at Fenway Park.
