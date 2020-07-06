Short of a handful of businesses and organizations that are thriving as the United States moves through various stages of shutdown and measured reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial hurt and damage is real for most businesses.
In the outdoor world, many outfitters and small community businesses that count on robust trade from hunters and anglers have folded their tents. International hunting destinations, places where entire villages depend on an influx of foreign spending on safaris and adventures, are in struggling limbo.
Hit particularly are nongovernmental conservation-related groups. These groups depend heavily on cyclical, grassroots fundraising.
The National Wild Turkey Federation is one organization in financial jeopardy, having just undergone a second wave of layoffs, furloughs and other budget-tightening steps. More than 50 people, many of them longstanding, respected biologists and regional directors were among those given pink slips last week.
The NWTF’s fundraising season kicks off soon after spring gobbler season opens and lasts into the summer — the precise period when most public gatherings were banned nationwide. Banquet-type events were canceled or, at best, postponed.
The NWTF, founded in Fredericksburg in 1973, has been a conservation leader and hunter advocate for nearly 50 years. Several NWTF chapters are near Fredericksburg.
Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Humphries announced late last week a new capital funding campaign dubbed “Call for All.” The goal is to raise $5 million by the end of August, before the organization closes its fiscal year books.
“We have never experienced the level of financial concern as we face today,” Humphries wrote. “Due to COVID-19 and the resulting halt of our fundraising events this spring, the NWTF has experienced a near catastrophic loss of revenue that has forced us to cut operational expenses to ensure the sustainable financial health of the organization.”
Humphries said the staff cuts were extremely difficult, calling those who were laid off “dedicated, passionate individuals” who are “friends, colleagues, mentors and members.” She said NWTF is reaching out to its volunteer chapters, partners and supporters to discuss plans moving forward, including how their areas will be staffed.
About the $5 million goal, Humphries said, “Together, we can get there, but we need the help of our members, donors, friends and partners like never before.”
Ducks Unlimited and other associations dependent on usual fundraising tactics are also experiencing pain. The Fredericksburg chapter of DU has always been one of the national leaders in terms of fundraising events.
Matt Coffey, DU’s senior communications manager, said, “We’ve had furloughs for employees who couldn’t complete their responsibilities from home, but we’ve brought a few back and will continue to do so as work picks up.”
DU Chief Executive Office Adam Putnam reassured members in a video that even though business was altered, the organization’s conservation work was continuing, even if it meant engineers, biologists and other staff slept in ice-fishing shacks or their vehicles instead of hotels.
“Our biggest challenge was finding ways to offset the immediate loss of millions in revenue from our canceled in-person events,” Putnam stated. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to look for new and innovative ways to raise money so we can keep putting those dollars to work.”
Putnam said DU would look at diversifying its supporter base and income streams to minimize risk. The crisis has shown organizations can get by with less travel and conduct successful fundraising events online.
