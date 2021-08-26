Kitty
Meow! My name is Kitty and notice my gorgeous coat. Awesome right? Do not be alarmed when you meet me,... View on PetFinder
The 28-year-old from Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, police said.
Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
They will be housed in new facilities along Electric Road, near Staples and T.J. Maxx.
FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.
Reasoning, opinions and temperament differ widely as many people are spending a lot of time in meetings than they usually would.
To pay for the ships and unmanned vessels the Navy hopes to build over the next few years, it wants to decommission seven cruisers — five of them based in Norfolk — a move the two Virginian representatives on the House Armed Services Committee’s sea-power panel plan to contest. Cruisers have a critical role in the U.S. Navy, says Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria, whose 2nd District includes Virginia ...
Researchers from the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service have found numerous problems with newly-released 2020 Census data, especially in figures on race and ethnicity.
A shop specializing in houseplants just opened in downtown Roanoke.
Jerry Moles said his mother planted a garden 40 years ago that was destroyed in two days earlier this month by tree trimmers sent by Appalachian Power.
State police: Driver died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit on I-81 in Montgomery County
A man being sought by authorities in Pennsylvania appears to have shot himself when pulled over by Virginia State Police in Montgomery County.