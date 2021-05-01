Kodi
Kodi is 1 year and 60lbs. He came to us on 4/26/21. He does well with other dogs. Inquiries: adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com... View on PetFinder
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Years of roadwork are anticipated to culminate in 2024 with construction beginning on a more efficient highway interchange in front of Tanglewood Mall.
Michael Shaun Reynolds pleaded guilty to 10 sex crimes, including seven counts of rape.
A client from Christiansburg said she found out about attorney Jonathan Preston Fisher's license suspension not from him, but from a Google search.
Bridge Kaldro Music in Christiansburg started a good-natured "sign war" with neighboring businesses that has captivated residents and gone viral online.
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
"It's something I've been working for my whole life," Basham said.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.