Kim Fenimore, of Moneta, answered our call about unusual decor with her tale of making good use of old closets.

Fenimore writes:

"We took two closets that were just collecting anything and everything that we didn’t have a place for and turned them into functional “retreats.”

"The first is a six-person sauna in our downstairs movie room. The second formerly was an under-the-stairs closet that you couldn’t swing a cat in yet still managed to accumulate more than its share of unwanted treasures. Here, using circa 1842 barn wood from Pennsylvania, we created a wine and spirits room including a built-in refrigerator."