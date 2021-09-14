Leafing home: Top fall road trips

Here are three ideas for autumnal travels.

Parkway peepers

The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most popular byways for fall foliage viewing, as it attracts more than 5 million visitors to Virginia each year. However, the scenic road is closed for lengthy stretches in the Roanoke Valley due to ongoing construction projects and road damage.

The Roanoke River bridge is undergoing a major rehabilitation project at milepost 114.7 near Explore Park. The road is mostly closed from the Vinton entrance at Virginia 24 to Adney Gap near Bent Mountain, however, a 6.4-mile stretch is open between U.S. 220 at Clearbrook and the Explore Park entrance.

Treetop Quest at Explore Park will host nighttime ziplining on Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, as well as other select Friday nights this fall. Learn more at roanokecountyparks.com/505/Treetop-Quest.

The parkway is closed from Clearbrook to Adney Gap due to a collapse of part of the road during heavy rains in 2020. Hikers and bicyclists can use a portion of the road beyond the gates at Adney Gap, but they cannot access the damaged area.

Oh, Shenandoah!