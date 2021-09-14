Leafing home: Top fall road trips

Here are three ideas for autumnal travels.
Parkway peepers
The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most popular byways for fall foliage viewing, as it attracts more than 5 million visitors to Virginia each year. However, the scenic road is closed for lengthy stretches in the Roanoke Valley due to ongoing construction projects and road damage.
The Roanoke River bridge is undergoing a major rehabilitation project at milepost 114.7 near Explore Park. The road is mostly closed from the Vinton entrance at Virginia 24 to Adney Gap near Bent Mountain, however, a 6.4-mile stretch is open between U.S. 220 at Clearbrook and the Explore Park entrance.
Treetop Quest at Explore Park will host nighttime ziplining on Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, as well as other select Friday nights this fall. Learn more at roanokecountyparks.com/505/Treetop-Quest.
The parkway is closed from Clearbrook to Adney Gap due to a collapse of part of the road during heavy rains in 2020. Hikers and bicyclists can use a portion of the road beyond the gates at Adney Gap, but they cannot access the damaged area.
Oh, Shenandoah!
Shenandoah National Park is one of the most-visited places in the National Park Service, and it rises in the Blue Ridge Mountains less than 2 hours from Roanoke.
Shenandoah has a full schedule of events and activities all fall, which include star gazing, ranger-led walks, hikes, horseback riding and plenty more ways to experience the outdoors.
Saturday, Sept. 25, is National Public Lands Day, when admission is free to all national parks.
If you can’t get to Shenandoah National Park when it’s open for free, you might consider buying an annual pass for $80, which grants access to more than 2,000 national parks and federally owned lands for one year. This pass provides terrific savings, especially if you’re already planning to visit some of the bigger national parks next spring break or during your summer vacation.
The 4th Grade Pass allows all current fourth-graders and their families free admission to national parks. The park service also offers lifetime senior passes for $80 and free passes for military service members. Learn more about the passes at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.
Music in the Mountains
See the sights and hear the sounds of the Appalachians at the Blue Ridge Music Center near the Virginia-North Carolina border. The music center plays host to open-air concerts, jam sessions and sets of music from Southwest Virginia bluegrass and old-time mountain music bands.
The Roots of American Music exhibit provides a fantastic introduction to mountain music with its array of film clips, songs and displays of instruments. The music center hosts live music daily, and is open through Oct. 31.
If you’re traveling to the music center via the parkway from the north, plan a stop at Fancy Gap for lunch at the Gap Deli (www.thegapdeli.com) and get an early start on Christmas shopping at the Fancy Gap Pottery and Fabric Outlet (350 Pottery Road), a bonanza of gift and craft ideas.